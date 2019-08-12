ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 126 incidents Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, available reports show. Incidents included:
♦ Entering auto on the 1200 block of North Slappey Boulevard, 700 block of Bonny View Avenue, 1500 block of East First Avenue, 2500 block of Schley Avenue, 300 block of Cordele Avenue, 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, 2300 block of 12thAvenue, the 1100 block of Seminole Lane and the 400 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Family violence on the 900 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Obstruction of law enforcement officer on the 1300 block of Towering Pines Lane;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 600 block of Johnson Road and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
♦ First-degree burglary on the 1300 block of Mobile Avenue, 1200 block of Kingston Court and the 1100 block of 10thAvenue;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 500 block of Ninth Avenue and the 700 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Rape on the 900 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Simple assault on the 400 block of Medlock Avenue;
♦ Interference with officers on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard and the 1100 block of Newton Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 500 block of West Roosevelt Avenue, 1400 block of South Harding Street, 500 block of Cherry Avenue, 900 block of Holloway Avenue, 1300 block of Eager Drive, 2700 block of Dawson Road, 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, 2300 block of Pradera Court, 600 block of Johnson Road, 200 block of West Broad Avenue, 300 block of West First Avenue, 600 block of 16thAvenue and the 1200 block of Schley Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue;
♦ Simple battery on the 1100 block of East Residence Avenue and the 1200 block of Maryland Drive;
♦ Theft by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 1700 block of McArthur Street, 400 block of Odom Avenue, 600 block of West Mercer Avenue, 2400 block of Dawson Road, 2700 block of Dawson Road, 800 block of Dorsett Avenue, 1100 block of West Broad Avenue, 2200 block of Stuart Avenue and 1200 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Computer theft on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Theft by shoplifting, $500 or less, on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard, 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard, 2600 block of Dawson Road, 300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard, 2400 block of Sylvester Highway, 200 block of Cordele Road, 300 block of Cordele Road and the 1400 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street on the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue;
♦ Missing person on the 2200 block of Friar Tuck Lane, 1900 block of South Riverview Circle and the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive;
♦ Simple battery/family violence on the 500 block of Longbow Drive, 1200 block of Gillespie Avenue, 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive, 1000 block of Cedar Avenue and the 900 block of Mercer Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, 800 block of Cameo Lane, 1600 block of Waddell Avenue, 1400 block of Colquitt Avenue, 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, 500 block of Whitney Avenue, 1800 block of Edgewood Lane, 2200 block of Golfcourse Drive, 2700 block of Dawson Road, 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 600 block of Sands Drive;
♦ Theft of lost or mislaid property on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Injured person on the 300 block of Flintside Drive and the 500 block of Blaylock Street;
♦ Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 900 block of Cherry Avenue;
♦ Runaway juvenile on the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1500 block of Gillionville Road, 2500 block of Forsythe Street, 2400 block of Brierwood Drive and the 1100 block of Newton Road;
♦ Child in need of services on the 500 block of Landings Lane;
♦ Hit and run at the intersection of Clark Avenue and North Mock Road;
♦ Forgery on the 100 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the first block of Sutton Place and the 1500 block of East First Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault on the 400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Deposit account fraud on the 100 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 1100 block of Lee Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 38 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglary of a residence on the 3000 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Assistance to a motorist on the 2100 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Terroristic threats on the 4900 block of Grandview Drive;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 4900 block of Grandview Drive;
♦ Contact person on the 1000 block of Nelms Road and the 2100 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Burglary alarm on the 800 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Building check on the 5700 block of Newton Road, 3500 block of Sylvester Road, 4500 block of Sylvester Road, 3000 block of Sylvester Road, 400 block of Philema Road, 700 block of Philema Road and the 4000 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Auto accident on the 700 block of Eight Mile Road;
♦ Suspicious person on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road and 5100 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 1400 block of Nelms Road;
♦ Alarm on the 4700 block of Stagecoach Road, 3500 block of Blue Springs Road and the 3200 block of Ridgeway Drive;
♦ Welfare check on a dog on the 3300 block of Sweetbrier Road;
♦ Suspicious vehicle on the 7000 block of Newton Road;
♦ Animal call on the 1400 block of Nelms Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 300 block of Virginia Avenue, 200 block of Lumpkin Street and the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Mental subject 3400 block of Aristedes Road;
♦ Reckless driver the 7000 block of Newton Road;
♦ Road blocked at the intersection of North Jefferson Street and Lovers Lane Road;
♦ VIN verification on the 1100 block of Williamsburg Road;
♦ Injured animal on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Unknown problem on the 2800 block of Gibson Road;
♦ Family violence on the 4600 block of Palm Avenue.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Smoke detector activation 2400 block of Cardinal Street;
♦ Emergency medical call on the 1400 block of East Roosevelt Avenue;
♦ Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, 1200 block of Firestone Drive and the 2800 block of Winterwood Avenue;
♦ Building fire, on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street;
♦ Carbon monoxide on the 400 block of Whippoorwill Road;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 4700 block of Cooper Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 67 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included three abdominal pains/problems, one headache, one heat/cold exposure, one unknown problem/man down, two chest pains, nine respiratory issues, 18 general sicknesses, one fainting, five altered mental statuses, two strokes, one diabetic, five obstetrics, two seizures, three abnormal behaviors/suicide attempts and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls include four auto accidents, four falls and four assaults.