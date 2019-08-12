DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 54 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglar alarms on the 600 block of Gable Road, the 2000 block of Covey Road, the 4200 block of Nichols Street, the 1000 block of Cordele Road, the 3600 block of Quail Hollow Road, the 4400 block of Wilder Street, the 1600 block of Moultrie Road and the 5100 block of Barrington Drive;
♦ Wanted person on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Contact persons on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, the 3000 block of East Park Court, the 3600 block of Oliver Drive, the 600 block of Henson Drive, the 3500 block of Sylvester Road, the 3300 block of Sweetbriar Road and the 3700 block of Blue Springs Road;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road, the intersection of South County Line Road and Fleming Road, the 400 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 4500 block of Sylvester Road, the 300 block Brown Street, the intersection of Sylvester Road and County Line Road and the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Building check on the 2400 block of Betty’s Drive;
♦ Burglary of residence on the 4100 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Speeding auto at the intersection of Moultrie Road and the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Family violence on the 2200 block of Duitman Road, the 1400 block of Nelms Road, the 2700 block of Barnaby Drive, the 3300 block of Sylvester Road and the 2300 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Assistance to a motorist on the 1200 block of Stephen Lane;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Active alarm on the 800 block of Putney Avenue;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 2900 block of Leary Road;
♦ Miscellaneous problems on the 3700 block of Countryside Drive, the 400 block of Philema Road and the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Entering auto on the 400 block of Philema Road;
♦ Loud music on the 4800 block of Millbrooke Road;
♦ Unknown problem on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Traffic arrest on the 1200 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 200 block of Gatewood Drive;
♦ Improperly parked vehicle at the intersection of Colley Avenue and Henson Drive;
♦ Miscellaneous property damage on the 3400 block of Aristedes Road;
♦ Theft by receiving on an unlisted block of Summerhill Court;
♦ DUI at the intersection of Westover Boulevard and Oakridge Drive;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Auto accident on the 1400 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Personal welfare check on the 700 block of Gable Road;
♦ Animal running at large on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 35 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 1000 block of North Davis Street, the 1500 block of South Mock Road, the 1600 block of Gardenia Avenue, the 1300 block of East Tift Avenue, the 1700 block of Cordell Avenue and the 3600 block of Jenny Lane;
♦ Emergency medical calls on the 600 block of 16th Avenue, the 2500 block of Forsythe Street, the 200 block of West Third Avenue and the 2400 block of Greenmount Court;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Clark Avenue, the intersection of North Slappey Boulevard and Palmyra Road, the 2100 block of Nottingham Way, the intersection of South Slappey Boulevard and Cedar Avenue, the intersection of North Ingleside Drive and Greenvale Road, the intersection of Palmyra Road and 15th Avenue, the intersection of Westgate Drive and North Westover Boulevard and the intersection of Dawson Road and Stuart Avenue;
♦ Passenger vehicle fires on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road and the intersection of Johnny W Williams Road and South Madison Street;
♦ Carbon monoxide detector activation on the 900 block of Willow Oak Court;
♦ Outside rubbish, trash or waste fires on the 3000 block of Woodridge Court and the 1500 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Building fire on the 3000 block of Woodridge Court;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 800 block of 11th Avenue;
♦ Extinguishing system activation on the 3300 block of Westgate Drive;
♦ Water or steam leak on the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue;
♦ Carbon monoxide incident on the 100 block of Bennett Drive;
♦ Dumpster or other outside trash fire on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Gas leak on the 1800 block of Sycamore Court.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 44 calls on Sunday, available reports show. Medical calls included three abdominal pain/problems, one unknown problem/man down, two chest pain calls, two respiratory issues, 12 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, one stroke, four seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts, two cardiac arrests/deaths and one various medical call. Trauma calls included two auto accidents, seven falls, one laceration and two assaults. Other calls included one medical alert activation.