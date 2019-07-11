ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 35 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— False report of a crime on the 500 block of Jefferies Avenue;
— Theft by taking on the 700 block of Moultrie Road, the 2300 block of Sharon Avenue and the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 1400 block of South Van Buren Street;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1200 block of West Second Avenue, the 100 block of Almond Drive and the 300 block of Enterprise Drive;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of Swift Street and the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Aggravated assault on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue;
— First-degree burglary on the 200 block of Barton Avenue;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue;
— Second-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Sylvester Road and the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
— Obstruction of law enforcement on the 1000 block of 10th Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 1800 block of Seay Court, the 2500 block of Cherokee Drive and the 300 block of Cordele Road;
— Battery, family violence, on the 700 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Simple assault on the 1600 block of Owens Avenue;
— Entering auto on the 1000 block of East Fourth Avenue;
— Giving false information on the 300 block of Cordele Road;
— Public indecency, saggy pants, on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Possession of marijuana on the 100 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Off-road vehicle restriction violation on the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road;
— Pedestrians soliciting on the 600 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 20 calls on Wednesday and early Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Burglary alarm on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 1800 block of Dorough Avenue and the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 5200 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Suspicious person on the 400 block of Phelima Road;
— Building check on the 100 block of Georgia Power Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 4300 block of Radium Springs Road, the 1800 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 4800 block of Hill Road and the 3200 block of Sylvester Road;
— Speeding auto at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Spring Flats Road;
— Assistance to a motorist on the 800 block of Eight Mile Road;
— Animal at large on the 100 block of Donerail Road;
— Suicide attempt on the 3600 block of Council Road;
— Wanted person on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Accident at the intersection of Byron Plantation Road and Wildwood Drive;
— 911 hang-up on the 2200 block of Austin Drive;
— VIN verification on the 3700 block of Blue Springs Road;
— Contact person on the 6000 block of Jenkins Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 10 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Alarm system activation, no fire, on the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 200 block of Sunrise Street and the 500 block of College Drive;
— Emergency medical call on the 3600 block of Ramsey Lane, the 2700 block of Ledo Road and the 2500 block of Forsythe Street;
— Smoke or odor removal on the 1200 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Power line down on the 600 block of Willard Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Service responded to at least 67 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included four abdominal pains/problems, one back pain, two unknown problems/men down, two chest pains, 11 respiratory issues, 18 general sicknesses, one fainting, one diabetic, one obstetrics issue, one seizure, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and three cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls one overdose, 11 falls, one laceration, three assaults and one animal bite. Other calls included three medical alert activations.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks