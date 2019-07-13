ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 38 calls on Thursday and the early hours of Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Remaining on business property after closing on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Disorderly conduct on the 700 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 600 block of West Society Avenue, the 600 block of West Fourth Avenue and the first block of Dobbs Drive;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 2200 block of Habersham Road;
— Miscellaneous property damage reports on the 2100 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Injured person on the 800 block of South Van Buren Street;
— Deceased persons on the 200 block of Pinson Road and the 1600 block of Sunny Lane;
— Reckless conduct on the 2400 block of Brierwood Drive;
— Aggravated assault, hands/feet/fist, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Aggravated stalking on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 400 block of Vick Street;
— First-degree burglaries (forced entry) on the 2700 block of Yorktown Avenue and the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue;
— Shoplifting on the 1000 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Entering automobiles on the 2300 block of Dawson Road, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 2300 block of Greenleaf Lane and the 1600 block of West Highland Avenue;
— Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 1300 block of Mulberry Avenue, the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 300 block of Carriage Lane and the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Theft, more than $1,500, on the 1900 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Simple battery on the 900 block of Oakdale Court;
— Third-degree forgery on the 1700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Identity theft case on the 1500 block of Whiting Drive;
— Acquisition of gasoline without payment on the 1800 block of East Broad Avenue;
— Possible drug overdose on the 400 block of Wells Avenue;
— Probation violation on the 2800 block of Old Dawson Road;
— Recovered property on the 200 block of North Mock Road;
— Recovered contraband on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Armed robbery, firearm, on the 400 block of Florence Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 23 calls on Thursday and the early hours of Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Burglar alarms on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 1500 block of Lily Pond Road, the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 1600 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 400 block of Redbud Road and the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway;
— 911 hang-up on the 1200 block of Williamsburg Road;
— 911 call on the 600 block of Sapling Lane;
— Contact persons on the 3000 block of Staton Drive and the 2300 block of Sanborn Avenue;
— Family violence on the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
— Building checks on the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 2100 block of Cordele Road, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Suspicious persons on the 2900 block of Sylvester Highway and the 600 block of Heartwood Lane;
— Suspicious automobile at the intersection of Wadsworth Avenue and Winifred Road;
— VIN verification on the 700 block of Spurlock Drive;
— Dogs at large at the intersection of Great Oak Street and Old Pretoria Road;
— Criminal trespass on the 100 block of Northeast Rosewood Drive;
— Recovered stolen property on the 500 block of Old Pretoria Road;
— Accidental property damage on the 900 block of Pine Avenue.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Passenger vehicle fire at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Blaylock Street;
— Alarm system activations on the 1700 block of Pineknoll Lane, the 500 block of College Drive and the 1000 block of Worth Street;
— EMS call on the 1600 block of Sunny Lane;
— Power line down on the 3200 block of Coventry Road;
— Smoke detector activation on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue;
— Medical assistance on the 200 block of Pinson Road;
— Public service call on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Melrose Drive and North Shadowlawn Drive;
— Cooking fire on the 2000 block of North Harding Street;
— Grass fire on the 2600 block of Yorktown Avenue;.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS reports were not immediately available on Friday.