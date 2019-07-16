ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 47 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespass on the 600 block of Sandalwood Circle, the 500 block of Louis Avenue, the 100 block of Lockett Station Road, the 100 block of School Street, the 2100 block of Nottingham Way, the 500 block of West Broad Avenue and the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
— Deceased person on the 2600 block of Shannon Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 1000 block of South McKinley Street and the 2000 block of Schilling Drive;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Entering autos on the 500 block of Louis Avenue, the 2300 block of Sharon Avenue, the 1200 block of West Highland Avenue and the 1600 block of Maryland Drive;
— First-degree burglaries on the 400 block of Station Crossing Drive, the 900 block of 11th Avenue, the 500 block of Eugemar Drive and the 2300 block of North Davis Street;
— Sexual battery on the 2000 block of Schilling Avenue;
— First-degree forgery on the 600 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Thefts by taking on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue, the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1400 block of Westcliff Court;
— Motor vehicle thefts on the 600 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1100 block of Rawson Drive and the 1300 block of Montego Court;
— Shoplifting on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1000 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Second-degree burglary on the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
— Theft by deception on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
— Simple battery on the 2800 block of Ledo Road and the 2900 block of Gillionville Road;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue, the 1000 block of South Cleveland Street and the 900 block of Lippitt Drive;
— Cruelty to a person 65 and older on the 2100 block of Juniper Drive;
— Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 900 block of Corn Avenue;
— Solicitation on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Contributing to the delinquency of a minor on the 1200 block of Palmyra Road.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Theft of mislaid property at the intersection of Habersham Road and Sweetbrier Road;
— Family violence on the 4500 block of Gillionville Road and the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Contact person on the 3100 block of Radium Spring Road;
— Suspicious autos at the intersection of South County Line Road and Sylvester Road and the 2200 block of Duitman Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 4600 block of Palm Avenue;
— Building check on the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Auto accidents on the 5000 block of Old Dawson Road and the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Drive;
— Entering auto on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Speeding auto on the 2700 block of Springs Flat Road;
— Barking dog complaint on the 400 block of Redbud Road;
— Animals at large on the 500 block of Old Pretoria Road and the 700 block of Cordele Road;
— Unknown problem on the 900 block of Branch Road;
— Improperly parked vehicle at the intersection of Henson Road and Colley Avenue;
— Theft by taking on the 3100 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Alarm on the 4500 block of Sylvester Road;
— Burglaries on the 500 block of Henson Drive and the 900 block of Phoebe Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on the 1700 block of Lowell Lane;
— Aircraft standby on the 3900 block of Newton Road;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 2700 block of Palmyra Road and the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Drive;
— Passenger vehicle fire on the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 600 block of Aztec Lane;
— Power line down on the 200 block of Waverly Avenue;
— Grass fire on the 1700 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 1200 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Emergency medical assistance on the 2600 block of Shannon Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 70 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one back pain call, three heat/cold exposures, three unknown problem/men down calls, five chest pain calls, eight respiratory issues, 15 general sickness calls, three altered mental statuses, three strokes, one diabetic issue, three seizures and two cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls included five auto accidents, four falls, one laceration, one assault, one gunshot/stabbing victim and one traumatic injury. Other calls included five transports, two medical alert activations and one air medical transport.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks