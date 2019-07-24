ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 45 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact person on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Criminal trespass on the 1400 block of East Fourth Avenue, the 1300 block of Maryland Drive, the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 900 block of Willow Wood Drive, the 700 block of South Harding Street, the 500 block of Holloway Avenue, the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 300 block of Independence Drive, the 800 block of Sixteenth Avenue, the 2100 block of Beachview Drive and the 800 block of Seventh Avenue;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 900 block of South Cleveland Street, the 1300 block of West Highland Avenue, the 2000 block of Schley Avenue, the 400 block of Williams Street and the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Battery, family violence, on the 500 block of Swift Street;
— Simple battery on the 2000 block of Cove Court;
— Pointing or aiming a gun at another on the 300 block of Grant Place;
— Information only on the 1400 block of Greenbriar Court, the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 200 block of South Jackson Street;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Public indecency on the 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 400 block of West Third Avenue, the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 1200 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2000 block of Robinhood Road and the 600 block of Sandalwood Circle;
— Motor vehicle thefts on the 1200 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 2300 block of Gleneagles Drive;
— Recovering a vehicle on the 900 block of West Oakridge Drive;
— Shoplifting on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Deposit account fraud on the 400 block of North Cleveland Street;
— Deceased person on the 800 block of Goodall Avenue;
— Interference with government property on the 1800 block of Sycamore Court;
— Fourth-degree forgery on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
— Entering automobiles on the 600 block of 16th Avenue and the 1700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— First-degree burglary (non-forced entry) on the 3200 block of Winterwood Avenue;
— Robbery by sudden snatching on the 2500 block of Dawson Road;
— Disorderly conduct on the 800 block of 10th Avenue and the 600 block of Pointe North Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 18 calls on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Man down on the 700 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Contact persons on the 1400 block of Lily Pond Road and the 500 block of Southgate Avenue;
— Family violence on the 500 block of Engram Court and the 3300 block of Sweetbriar Road;
— Burglar alarms on the 800 block of Cordele Road, the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 2800 block of Astoria Drive, the 700 block of Branch Road and the 3700 block of Countryside Drive;
— Animal running at large on the 1900 block of Hancock Road;
— Lost/misplaced property on the 1900 block of Old Dominion Drive;
— Suspicious persons on the 600 block of Heartwood Lane and the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
— Discharging firearm on the 1400 block of Broach Avenue;
— Entering automobile on the 1200 block of Nixon Drive;
— Building check on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
— Personal welfare check on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 15 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Medical assistance on the 2500 block of Dawson Road, the 400 block of Medlock Avenue, the 800 block of Goodall Avenue and the 2800 block of West Doublegate Drive;
— Alarm system activations on the 400 block of Edgewood Lane, the 1300 block of Blaylock Street, the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 500 block of West Roosevelt Avenue and the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Smoke detector activations on the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2200 block of Evergreen Drive and the 2400 block of Harvey Road;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 400 block of Maxwell Drive;
— Lock-out on the 500 block of Alice Avenue;
— Public service on the 2300 block of Pearce Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 49 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one unknown/man down call, three chest pain calls, three respiratory issues, 20 general sickness calls, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one seizure, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included two overdoses, four auto accidents, three falls and one assault. Other calls included one local transport and two medical alert activations.