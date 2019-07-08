ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 109 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence unfounded on the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street, the 400 block of Vick Street, the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, the 1500 block of Avalon Avenue, the 400 block of Johnny Williams Road, the 1200 block of Schley Avenue, the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 400 block of Jefferies Avenue and the 500 block of North Monroe Street;
♦ Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2100 block of Dervan Street, the 300 block of South Mock Road, the 2500 block of Belmont Drive, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2500 block of Cherokee Drive, the 1000 block of Swift Street, the 1000 block of West First Avenue, the 500 block of Cedar Avenue and the 2300 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Thefts, more than $1,500, on the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 300 block of Tallulah Drive;
♦ Theft of lost/mislaid property on the 1600 block of Beverly Avenue;
♦ Theft by deception on the 900 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of West Oakridge Drive, the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the 3200 block of Fernridge Drive, the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1300 block of North Monroe Street, the 1800 block of Gillespie Avenue and the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Aggravated assaults, cutting tool, on the 2700 block of West Oakridge Drive and the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assaults, family violence, on the 2500 block of Olivia Street, the 500 block of Florence Drive and the 900 block of Sixth Avenue;
♦ Aggravated battery on the 500 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Entering automobiles on the 100 block of East Road, the 2300 block of Friar Tuck Lane, the 1600 block of Sunny Lane, the 200 block of North Broadway Street, the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 900 block of Sixth Avenue and the 1200 block of Netherland Lane;
♦ First-degree burglaries (non-forced entry) on the 2400 block of Temple Avenue, the 500 block of Cotton Avenue, the 300 block of Drexel Street and the 1200 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ First-degree burglaries (forced entry) on the 1900 block of South Riverview Circle and the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Second-degree burglary (forced entry) on the 1800 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 700 block of North Harding Street, the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1900 block of Edgerly Avenue, the 2100 block of South Madison Street, the 2300 block of Lamar Street, the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 400 block of Medlock Avenue, the 900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 800 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 900 block of Odom Avenue, the 700 block of North Davis Street, the 2200 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 200 block of Franklin Drive, the 700 block of West Second Avenue and the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 2300 block of Jim Stokes Court, the 800 block of West Third Avenue and the 700 block of Johnson Road;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Purchase, possession, manufacturing, distribution, and/or sale of marijuana on the 1100 block of Eager Drive;
♦ Interfering with city officers on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue, the 400 block of Johnny Williams Road, the 700 block of West Broad Avenue and the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1900 block of Meadow Drive, the 1400 block of Greenbriar Court and the 400 block of Alice Avenue;
♦ Kidnapping on the 2000 block of North Riverview Circle;
♦ Loitering/prowling on the 900 block of North Van Buren Street and the 1700 block of Twelfth Avenue;
♦ No insurance on the 500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Shoplifting on the 300 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 300 block of East Oakridge Drive and the 2500 block of North Slappey Bouelvard;
♦ Contact persons on the 1300 block of Mercantile Drive and the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Missing person on the 2100 block of Colquitt Avenue;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 100 block of Almond Drive;
♦ Suspicious person on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Possession of methamphetamine on the 2200 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Deceased persons on the 2200 block of South Jackson and the 1600 block of Acker Drive;
♦ Suspended or revoked driver’s license on the 1500 block of Owens Avenue;
♦ Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue, the 500 block of Poplar Street and the 400 block of South Van Buren Street;
♦ Simple battery on the 100 block of South West Road and the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Simple assault, family violence, on the 600 block of Cherry Avenue;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard;
♦ First-degree forgery on the 1000 block of South Harding Street;
♦ Graffiti on the 1700 block of Greenvale Road;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 1200 block of Kingstown Court;
♦ Personal welfare check on the 900 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Trash fire on the 1300 block of Sharon Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 81 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the early hours of Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglar alarms on the 5600 block of Dawson Road, the 200 block of Gatewood Drive, the 200 block of Philema Road, the 6500 block of Newton Road, the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 2600 block of Newcastle Lane, the 300 block of Byron Plantation Road, the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 1600 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 100 block of South Rosewood Drive and the 700 block of Branch Road;
♦ Information only on the 800 block of Radford Road;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 3000 block of War Eagle Drive, the 3300 block of War Eagle Drive and the 2700 block of Newcastle Lane;
♦ Building checks on the 2400 block of Briarwood Drive, the 5700 block of Swallow Avenue, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 4000 block of Sylvester Highway, the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 3700 block of Clark Avenue, the 3200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road and the first block of Georgia Power Road;
♦ Suspicious automobiles on the 1600 block of Williamsburg Road, the intersection of Sylvester Highway and Old County Line Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway, the 600 block of Pine Glen Drive and the 2400 block of Betty’s Drive;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 300 block of Cordele Road, the 500 block of Southgate Avenue, the 2700 block of North Jefferson Street, the intersection of Skywater Boulevard and Radium Springs Road, the intersection of Holly Drive and the Liberty Expressway Southeast, and the 3400 block of Sweetbrier Road;
♦ Suspicious person/vehicle at the intersection of Leary Road and Hamilton Drive;
♦ Miscellaneous calls on the 2900 block of Swallow Avenue, the 3300 block of Sweetbrier Road and the 4000 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Road block on the 1600 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 200 block of Redbud Road;
♦ Abandoned vehicle/motor vehicle theft at the intersection of South County Line Road and Fleming Road;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Family violence on the 1900 block of Hancock Road, the 3500 block of Staton Drive, the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 2600 block of Winifred Road and the 4800 block of Mustang Drive;
♦ Funeral escorts on the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway and the 1700 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Miscellaneous property damage on the 1200 block of Paul Lane;
♦ Rape on North Harding Street;
♦ Contact police on the 4700 block of Stage Coach Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 3600 block of Slade Avenue and the 1500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Loud music on the 3200 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Unknown problems on the 600 block of Heartwood Lane and the 4200 block of Leary Road;
♦ Contact persons on the first block of Luke Drive, the 3000 block of Woodridge Court, the 2400 block of Betty’s Drive and the 1300 block of North Hibiscus Road;
♦ Road blocked at the intersection of Moultrie Road and Liberty Expressway;
♦ Recovered property on the 800 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Automobile accident on the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Improperly parked vehicle on the 3600 block of Plumcrest Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespassing on the 2400 block of Betty’s Drive;
♦ Abandoned automobile on the 3300 block of Leary Road;
♦ Attempt to contact on the 3300 block of Twin Flowers Road;
♦ Animals at large on the 400 block of Poinciana Avenue and the intersection of Leary Road and Curtis Road;
♦ Debris in roadway on the 5400 block of Doles Road;
♦ Injured dog on the 2300 block of Wilson Road;
♦ Inhumane treatment of animals on the 2700 block of Betty’s Drive;
♦ VIN verifications on the 2500 block of Foxridge Drive and the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Criminal damage to property on the 2800 block of Astoria Drive;
♦ Welfare check on the 4800 block of Pinto Drive;
♦ Speeding automobiles on the 3500 block of Oliver Drive.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 30 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the early hours of Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Motor vehicle accidents on the 100 block of Pine Avenue, the 400 block of Poplar Street, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and North Jefferson Street, and the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Medical assistance on the 1300 block of Hobson Street, the 800 block of Colley Avenue and the 1600 block of Acker Drive;
♦ Calls cancelled en route on the 700 block of Cotton Avenue, the 2200 block of South Jackson Street and the 500 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Excessive heat/scorch burns on the 2600 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Public service calls on the 1900 block of Keystone Avenue and the 400 block of West Tift Avenue;
♦ Alarm system activations on the 2500 block of Crescent Drive, the 1000 block of Worth Street, the 2500 block of Crescent Drive and the 3500 block of Old Dawson Road;
♦ Grass fire on the 1100 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Removal of victim from stuck elevator on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Smoke detector activation on the 1000 block of Amsterdam Lane;
♦ EMS calls on the 100 block of South Front Street and the 1900 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Passenger vehicle fire on the 3500 block of Gravel Hill Road;
♦ Power line down on the 1100 block of Stuart Avenue;
♦ Watercraft rescue on the 1400 block of Cromartie Beach Drive;
♦ Smoke or odor removal on the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical on the 2000 block of Avalon Avenue and the 700 block of South Shadowlawn Drive;
♦ Search for person in water on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 72 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included five abdominal pain/problems, two back pain calls, eight chest pain calls, five respiratory issues, 17 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one obstetrics issue and five cardiac arrest/death calls. Trauma calls included 14 falls, six assaults and one gunshot/stabbing victim. Other calls included one local transport and three medical alert activations.