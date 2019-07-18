ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 25 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Shoplifting on the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 1600 block of Sunny Lane, the 600 block of Partridge Drive, the 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 700 block of West Highland Avenue and the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Reckless conduct on the 500 block of Swift Street;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Telfair Avenue;
♦ Simple assault, family violence, on the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue and the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 600 block of Aztec Lane, the 100 block of Moultrie Road and the 500 block of Navajo Court;
♦ Injured animal on the 200 block of Hillside Drive;
♦ Suspended or revoked driver’s license on the 1300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Identity theft on the 700 block of West Society Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 100 block of Telfair Avenue;
♦ Loitering/prowling on the 500 block of Eugemar Drive;
♦ Possession of Schedule II controlled substance on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Entering automobile on the 500 block of Deer Court;
♦ Possession of marijuana on the 2500 block of Cherokee Drive;
♦ DUI on the 800 block of South Shadowlawn Drive.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 19 calls on Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3400 block of Sweetbrier Road and the 2700 block of Lonesome Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 3000 block of Staton Drive, the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road, the 1000 block of River Pointe Drive and the 300 block of Elizabeth Avenue;
♦ Animals running at large on the 2700 block of Astoria Drive, the 4800 block of Impala Lane, the 3500 block of Sylvester Highway and the 3600 block of Slade Avenue;
♦ Discharging firearm on the 3400 block of Sweetbrier Road;
♦ Suspicious person on the 3000 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Man down on the 4600 block of Gravel Hill Road;
♦ Family violence on the 400 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Assist motorist at the intersection of North County Line Road and Sylvester Highway;
♦ Miscellaneous property damage on the 800 block of Shelton Court;
♦ Miscellaneous call on the 2200 block of Oakhaven Drive;
♦ Accidental hit and run, on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue.
ALBANY FIRE: Reports from the Albany Fire Department were not immediately available on Thursday.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 50 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one abdominal pain/problem, one headache, one unknown/man down, one wellness check, five chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, one faint, two obstetrics issues, two seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included two auto accidents, six falls, one burn victim and one animal bite. Other calls included one medical alert activation.