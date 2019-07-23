ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 27 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 400 block of Wadkins Avenue;
— Terroristic threats on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
— Harassing phone calls on the 2200 block of Toledo Drive;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 300 block of Carriage Lane and the 700 block of West Second Avenue;
— Simple assault, family violence, on the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Battery, family violence, on the 1300 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue;
— Criminal trespass on the 600 block of West Society Avenue, the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue and the 300 block of Cordele Road;
— Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 1900 block of Palmyra Road and the 1700 block of Cromartie Beach Drive;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 200 block of West Society Avenue;
— Computer theft on the 100 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Theft by conversion on the 100 block of Gurr Drive;
— Theft by receiving on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Financial transaction card theft on the 1200 block of South Harding Street;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
— Lost/mislaid property on the 2400 block of Stuart Avenue;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 200 block of West Roosevelt Avenue;
— First-degree burglary (forced entry) on the 200 block of Pinson Road;
— Pedestrians soliciting rides or business on the 2000 block of North Jefferson Street;
— Deceased person on the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 27 calls on Monday and the early hours of Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Contact persons on the 3800 block of Gillionville Road, the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway, the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road, the 1200 block of Antioch Road, the 1600 block of Cordele Road, the 4400 block of Jimmy Goff Court and the 3700 block of Countryside Drive;
— Suspicious person on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Suspicious automobiles on the 1500 block of Nelms Road and the 4400 block of La Costa Drive;
— Speeding automobiles at the intersection of Sylvester Highway and Hill Road and the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
— Abandoned automobile on the 5000 block of Barrington Drive;
— Family violence on the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway and the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
— Criminal trespass on the 3100 block of Radium Springs Road and the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road;
— Traffic arrest/DUI on the 900 block of the Liberty Expressway;
— Unknown problem on the 200 block of Oleander Road;
— Assist motorists on the 3500 block of Leary Road and the 400 block of Pinson Drive;
— Burglar alarm on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue;
— Loud music on the 3600 block of Oliver Drive;
— Inhumane treatment of animals on the 2700 block of Newcastle Lane;
— Man down on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Auto accident with injuries on the 2100 block of Moultrie Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least seven calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— EMS call on the 600 block of Sands Drive;
— Unauthorized burning on the 2700 block of Cambridge Road;
— Alarm system activations on the 700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 400 block of West Third Aveue;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 2100 block of Moultrie Road and the 1100 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Cooking fire on the 2300 block of Gleneagles Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 70 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included five chest pain calls, five abdominal pain/problems, five unknown/men down calls, nine respiratory issues, 22 general sickness calls, two faints, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one obstetrics issue, three seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and two cardiac arrest/deaths. Trauma calls included three auto accidents, six falls and one laceration. Other calls included one air medical transport and one medical alert activation.