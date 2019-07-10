ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 36 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 800 block of Corn Avenue and the 900 block of Mercedes Street;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 600 block of West Residence Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue, the 400 block of West Society Avenue and the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 600 block of Mission Court, the 1500 block of Gillespie Avenue, the 1300 block of Hobson Street and the 3600 block of Mayfair Lane;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1300 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 1200 block of East Broad Avenue and the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Theft by taking on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Theft by conversion on the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue;
♦ Theft by deception on the 800 block of Pine Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle parts thefts on the 300 block of West Society Avenue and the 1000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Shoplifting on the 600 block of South Slappey Boulevard and the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ First-degree burglaries (forced entry) on the 1400 block of West Third Avenue and the 2500 block of Barnesdale Way;
♦ Suspended or revoked driver’s license on the 300 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Entering automobiles on the 2500 block of Canterbury Court and the 900 block of Mercedes Street;
♦ DUIs on the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the 1100 block of Eleventh Avenue;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 500 block of Holloway Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 600 block of Tenth Avenue, the 2600 block of Gillionville Road, the 2300 block of Gleneagles Drive and the 600 block of Sands Drive;
♦ Contact person on the 900 block of Newton Road;
♦ Elderly abuse on the 400 block of Jefferies Avenue;
♦ Personal welfare check on the 1800 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Pedestrians soliciting rides or business on the 2600 block of North Jefferson Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 19 calls on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Reckless conduct at the intersection of Old Pretoria Road and Leary Road;
♦ Speeding automobile at the intersection of Moultrie Road and the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Man down at the intersection of Moultire Road and the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 1700 block of Lily Pond Road, the 3000 block of Clark Avenue, the 6000 block of Old Dawson Road and the 2600 block of Newcastle Lane;
♦ Tree down at the intersection of Leary Road and Eight Mile Road;
♦ Family violence on the 1200 block of La Juana Lane;
♦ Loud music on the 1300 block of Kersey Street;
♦ Personal welfare check on the first block of Easy Drive;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 1600 block of Antioch Road;
♦ Attempt to contact on the 200 block of Paige Street;
♦ Wanted person on the 6000 block of Elliot Drive;
♦ Unwanted guest on the 3900 block of Coakley Avenue;
♦ Follow-up on the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Contact person on the 2300 block of Kirksey Road;
♦ Suspicious automobile on the 1400 block of South Mock Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least nine calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Medical assistance on the 500 block of Seventh Avenue;
♦ Extrication of victims on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 3300 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Heat from short circuit on the 2100 block of Kirkwood Street;
♦ Alarm system activations on the 600 block of Eleventh Avenue and the 600 block of Aztec Lane;
♦ EMS call on the 100 block of Sunset Lane.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 80 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included seven chest pain calls, one abdominal pain/problem, two choking calls, one eye problem/injury, one headache call, three unknown/men down calls, two respiratory issues, 36 general sickness calls, three faints, two altered mental statuses, one obstetrics issue, three seizures, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and one cardiac arrest/death. Trauma calls included seven auto accidents, seven falls and one traumatic injury.