ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 26 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 900 block of Leisure Court;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 700 block of North Carroll Street;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 600 block of Sands Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 800 block of West Second Avenue, the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 1500 block of Malone Drive and the 900 block of Sixth Avenue;
♦ Information only on the 700 block of Cason Street, the 2200 block of Taft Street, the 400 block of Bush Street and the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 1200 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue, the 1500 block of Cromartie Beach Drive and the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ First-degree burglary (non-forced entry) on the 400 block of Station Crossing Drive;
♦ Second-degree burglary (forced entry) on the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Injured persons on the 2000 block of Radium Springs Road and the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
♦ Interfering with city officers on the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Contact person on the 300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 200 block of Frost Street;
♦ False imprisonment on the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault, person 65 or over, on the 1200 block of West Waddell Avenue;
♦ First-degree arson of mobile vehicle on the 800 block of North Van Buren Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 24 calls on Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Lost/misplaced property on the 2000 block of Weymouth Drive and the 2000 block of Weymouth Drive;
♦ Miscellaneous property damage on the 600 block of McCollum Drive;
♦ Assisting other law enforcement agency on the 4800 block of Folly Drive;
♦ Contact persons on the 200 block of North Rosewood Drive, the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 2800 block of Leary Road and the first block of East Way Drive;
♦ Auto accidents with injuries on the 2700 block of Sylvester Highway and the 1500 block of Antioch Road;
♦ Animals running at large on the 4800 block of Impala Lane, the 2400 block of Kirksey Road, the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway and the 3500 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Attempt to locate on the 4000 block of Moultrie Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court and the 400 block of Philema Road;
♦ Burglary in progress on the 2600 block of Great Oak Street;
♦ Hold-up alarm on the 4500 block of Seymour Lane;
♦ Personal welfare check on the 4800 block of Marlborough Avenue;
♦ Building check on the 100 block of Georgia Power Road;
♦ Theft by taking on the 1000 block of River Pointe Drive;
♦ Suspicious vehicle on the 6000 block of Elliot Drive;
♦ Automobile accident at the intersection of Wildfair Road and Hardup Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 13 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Passenger vehicle fire on the 800 block of North Van Buren Street;
♦ Alarm system activations on the 200 block of Shelby Lane and the 300 block of Meadowlark Drive;
♦ Road freight or transport vehicle fire on the 2900 block of Winterwood Avenue;
♦ Medical assistance on the 200 block of Webster Avenue;
♦ Sprinkler activation, no fire, on the 500 block of Ebony Lane;
♦ Power line down on the 2300 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 200 block of South Westover Boulevard, the 3400 block of Clark Avenue, the 1200 block of West Gordon Avenue and the 1500 block of Antioch Road;
♦ Grass fire on the 1000 block of Jordan Street.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 65 calls on Tuesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one allergic reaction/sting, one choking, five chest pain calls, eight respiratory issues, 23 general sickness calls, one faint, one altered mental status, one stroke, four seizures and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included six auto accidents, five falls, one laceration, one assault and three animal bites. Other calls included two medical alert activations.