ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 90 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 2400 block of North Cleveland Street, the 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 700 block of West Second Avenue, the 1700 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 600 block of Sandalwood Circle, the 800 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive, the 200 block of Raintree Drive and the 700 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 200 block of Slater King Drive, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 800 block of Holloway Avenue, the 700 block of Shamrock Street, the 500 block of Rosenberg Street, the 900 block of Clark Avenue, the 1100 block of Auburn Drive and the 500 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Simple assaults, family violence, on the 1300 block of South Madison Street and the 900 block of West Mercer Avenue;
♦ Interference with city officers on the 600 block of Moultrie Road and the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Violation of a special conditions bond on the 900 block of Oakdale Court;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 1100 block of Industry Avenue and the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 1300 block of East Broad Avenue, the 100 block of North Central Street, the 1000 block of South Harding Street, the intersection of West Lincoln Avenue and South Van Buren Street, the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue and the 500 block of Swift Street;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 200 block of Cordele Road, the 2000 block of Lafayette Circle, the 1800 block of Samford Drive, the 500 block of Carver Avenue, the 200 block of Seventh Avenue and the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue, the 1000 block of South Cleveland Street, the 800 block of West Society Avenue, the 2400 block of Dawson Road, the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Armed robbery, firearm, on the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Shoplifting on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 2700 block of Dawson Road, the 2800 block of Nottingham Way, the 3200 block of Gillionville Road and the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 1400 block of Westcliff Court and the 800 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ DUIs at the intersection of the Liberty Expressway and Clark Avenue, the 700 block of South Shadowlawn Drive and the 100 block of South Magnolia Street;
♦ Entering autos on the 2300 block of Beachview Drive, the 1400 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 800 block of Crawford Drive, the 1800 block of North Maple Street, the 1100 block of Auburn Drive and the 100 block of School Street;
♦ Injured person on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Marijuana possession on the 3000 block of Kensington Court and the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Unruly child on the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Animal at large on the 1800 block of Green Valley Lane;
♦ Thefts of lost/mislaid property on the 2200 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 2500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Pointing or aiming a gun at another on the 500 block of Swift Street;
♦ Missing person on the 700 block of Dorsett Avenue;
♦ Battery on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue and the 200 block of Thornton Drive;
♦ Giving false information to police on the 1200 block of Schley Avenue;
♦ Second-degree burglary on the 1000 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 800 block of Cotton Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle thefts on the 200 block of Broadway Court, the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 600 block of Florence Drive and the 1400 block of Gail Avenue;
♦ Simple battery on the 1300 block of South Madison Street;
♦ Deceased person on the 800 block of West Second Avenue;
♦ Fornication on the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assault, family violence, on the 500 block of Haley Street.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 67 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Suspicious persons on the 3300 block of Twin Flower Road, the 400 block of Philema Road, the 1200 block of Antioch Road and the 600 block of Sapling Lane;
♦ Stalking on the 4400 block of Stagecoach Road;
♦ Miscellaneous problems on the 1200 block of Stephen Lane and the 100 block of Shady Glen Lane;
♦ Building checks on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road, the 3300 block of Leary Road, the intersection of Clark Avenue and Hill Road, the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 600 block of Holly Drive, the 3100 block of Sylvester Road, the 4800 block of Clark Avenue, the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 3200 block of Sylvester Road, the 3000 block of Leary Road, the 3500 block of Sylvester Road, the 4000 block of Harris Road, the 2100 block of Cordele Road and the 5700 block of Newton Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 2200 block of Duitman Road, the 900 block of Barbragale Drive, the intersection of Radium Springs Road and Westview Drive and the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Civil dispute on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ 911 hang-up on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive;
♦ Missing juvenile on the 5700 block of Newton Road;
♦ Rape /aggravated child molestation on the 3500 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Personal welfare check on the 800 block of Patterson Avenue;
♦ Family violence on the 1500 block of Skylark Lane, the 800 block of Community Avenue, the 4400 block of Stagecoach Road and the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Contact persons on the 900 block of Barbragale Avenue,the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road, the intersection of Newton Road and Wildfair Road, the 1000 block of Westview Drive and the 3400 block of Staton Drive;
♦ Juvenile problem at the intersection of Newton Road and Lily Pond Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 2400 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 3300 block of Twin Flower Road, the 3000 block of Dove Avenue, the 5400 block of Newton Road, the 5600 block of Goldenrod Drive, the 4300 block of Blue Springs Road and the 800 block of Old Pretoria Road;
♦ Discharging firearm on the 1800 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Simple battery on the 2500 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Strout Avenue;
♦ Burglaries in progress on the 200 block of Elizabeth Avenue and the 6000 block of Elliott Drive;
♦ Injured dogs on the 700 block of Branch Road and the 3400 block of Aristedes Road;
♦ Traffic issue on the 1400 block of Nelms Road;
♦ Animal at large on the 1100 block of Gaissert Road and the 3000 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Residential burglary on the 3000 block of War Eagle Drive;
♦ Suspicious auto on the 5100 block of Barrington Drive;
♦ Dogs at large on the 6000 block of Elliott Drive;
♦ Assistance to a motorist on the 3300 block of Sweetbrier Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 25 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Passenger vehicle fire on the 400 block of Jordan Street;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents on the 7700 block of Newton Road, the 600 block of Mulberry Avenue, the intersection of South Slappey Boulevard and West Oglethorpe Boulevard, and the intersection of Westwood Drive and Capers Lane;
♦ Alarm system activations due to malfunction on the 6800 block of Hardup Road and the 300 block of Osprey Ridge Court;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road, the 3500 block of Cottesmore Court, the 2600 block of Dawson Road, the 300 block of West Society Avenue and the 1600 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Emergency medical assistance on the 600 block of South Van Buren Street, the 1300 block of 11th Avenue and the 300 block of North Jackson Street;
♦ Power line down on the 1200 block of Rawson Drive;
♦ Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 1500 block of East First Avenue;
♦ Heat from a short circuit on the 2700 block of North Doublegate Drive;
♦ Smoke detector activation, no fire, on the 1900 block of Churchill Drive;
♦ Unauthorized burning on the 2700 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Carbon monoxide incident on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr Drive;
♦ Building fire on the 2700 block of Westmeade Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 44 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, two back pain calls, one unknown problem/man down, two chest pain calls, eight respiratory issues, 10 general sickness calls, one fainting, one stroke, one seizure and four abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included two overdoses, two auto accident victims, five falls, two assaults and one traumatic injury.
