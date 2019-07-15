ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 120 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Motor vehicle thefts on the 500 block of Ninth Avenue, the 100 block of Richard Avenue and the 200 block of Slater King Drive;
♦ Thefts by taking, $1,500 or less, on the 500 block of Cochran Avenue, the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 400 block of Nona Drive, the 1400 block of North Jefferson Street, the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the 2200 block of Grady Street;
♦ Thefts of services on the 2200 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 100 block of Pine Avenue;
♦ Shoplifting, more than $500, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Shoplifting on the 800 block of North Jefferson Street and the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
♦ First-degree burglaries (forced entry) on the 800 block of Rosedale Avenue, the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive, the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue and the 800 block of Seventh Avenue;
♦ Second-degree burglaries (forced entry) on the 2300 block of East Broad Avenue and the 1600 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Second-degree burglary (non-forced entry) on the 800 block of Corn Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 1600 block of McArthur Street, the 600 block of South McKinley Street and the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue;
♦ Armed robberies, firearms, on the 1400 block of East Broad Avenue, the 2200 block of Dawson Road and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of North Harding Street, the 300 block of Lucile Street, the 2400 block of Clark Avenue, the 600 block of South Jackson Street, the 2300 block of Sharon Avenue, the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road, the 100 block of North Central Street, the 2300 block of North Slappey Boulevard, the 2300 block of Dawson Road, the 2300 block of Greenleaf Lane, the 1200 block of South Madison Street, the 300 block of West Highland Avenue and the 700 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Reckless conduct on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
♦ Missing persons on the 2300 block of Doncaster Drive and the 500 block of Swift Street;
♦ Missing juvenile on the 1000 block of South Cleveland Street;
♦ Deceased person on the 700 block of West Second Avenue;
♦ Injured persons on the 800 block of South Van Buren Street and the 400 block of South Jefferson Street;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 1100 block of Gillespie Avenue, the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive, the 1200 block of Colquitt Avenue, the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue, the 1100 block of West Whitney Avenue, the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue, the 700 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1300 block of South McKinley Street, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road, the first block of Dobbs Drive, the 900 block of Clark Avenue, the 500 block of Ebony Lane, the 300 block of South Mock Road, the first block of Patricia Drive, the 2500 block of Dawson Road, the 900 block of Seventh Avenue, the 500 block of West Highland Avenue, the 2400 block of Schley Avenue, the 300 block of Vick Street and the 600 block of West Society Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the 600 block of Burke Avenue, the 500 block of Cedar Avenue and the 200 block of Delta Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 700 block of South Harding Street, the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard, the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue, the 300 block of Church Street, the 3100 block of Crepe Myrtle Court, the 3800 block of Mayfair Lane, the 3100 block of Fernridge Drive, the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 2000 block of North Flintlock Drive, the 400 block of West Society Avenue, the 500 block of Divine Drive, the 1000 block of Dunes Avenue, the 700 block of Cotton Avenue, the 600 block of Gaines Avenue and the 400 block of Louis Avenue;
♦ Battery, family violence, on the 100 block of Embleton Court;
♦ Battery on the 400 block of Vintage Road;
♦ Simple battery on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 600 block of Swift Street;
♦ Second-degree criminal damage to property on the 2500 block of Homewood Drive and the 200 block of North Mock Road;
♦ Acquisition of gasoline without payment on the 2400 block of Clark Avenue and the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Robbery by sudden snatching on the 2000 block of North Riverview Circle;
♦ Entering automobiles on the 2300 block of Pembroke Drive, the 1600 block of Whisperwood Street, the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue and the 2500 block of Habersham Road;
♦ Interfering with city officers on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue and the 400 block of Station Crossing Drive;
♦ Information only on the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue;
♦ Financial transaction card fraud on the 2400 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
♦ Public indecency, saggy pants, on the 1300 block of East Residence Avenue;
♦ Burglar alarm on the 200 block of Acorn Street;
♦ Harassing phone calls on the 1300 block of East Lincoln Avenue;
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 1200 block of Mulberry Avenue;
♦ Fleeing/attempting to elude officer on the 100 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Open containers on the 300 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ Loitering, obstruction free passage, on the 1100 block of Newton Road;
♦ Robbery by sudden force on the 2600 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Pedestrians soliciting rides or business on the 2400 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Remaining on business property after closing on the 2800 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 59 calls on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the early hours of Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Unwanted guest on the 3900 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Recovered property at the intersection of Shady Glen Lane and Meadow Woods Drive;
♦ Family violence on the 3600 block of Oliver Drive, the 600 block of Holly Drive, the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard and the 200 block of South Rosewood Drive;
♦ Suspicious vehicles on the 900 block of Phoebe Road, the 3200 block of Pinyon Drive, the 6300 block of Newton Road and the 7800 block of Newton Road;
♦ Discharging firearms on the 2700 block of Astoria Drive, the 1400 block of Broach Avenue and the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
♦ Burglary in progress on the 2500 block of South Hibiscus Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 400 block of Byron Plantation Road, the 2700 block of Clark Avenue, the 3900 block of Gillionville Road and the 1400 block of Broach Avenue;
♦ Auto accident with injuries on the 3000 block of Leary Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway, the 2600 block of Newcastle Lane, the 500 block of Southgate Avenue, the 100 block of Mockingbird Drive, the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway, the 300 block of Elizabeth Avenue, the 600 block of Cordele Road, the 4800 block of Grandview Drive, the 200 block of South Rosewood Drive and the 600 block of Sapling Lane;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 400 block of Redbud Road, the 3000 block of Sylvester Road, the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 400 block of Poinciana Avenue;
♦ Miscellaneous calls on the 5800 block of Newton Road and the 400 block of Poinciana Avenue;
♦ Assist motorists on the 1200 block of Cordele Road, the intersection of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and Moultrie Road and the 5600 block of Leary Road;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 6100 block of Elliot Drive;
♦ Suspected drug activity on the 6000 block of Jenkins Road;
♦ Loud music on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 500 block of Nectar Lane, the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway, the 6100 block of Old Dawson Road, the 1000 block of Cordele Road and the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Residence burglary on the 3000 block of East Park Court;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 4200 block of Nichols Street;
♦ Theft by taking on the 3300 block of Sweetbrier Road;
♦ Child abuse on the 2300 block of Betty’s Drive;
♦ Hit and run at the intersection of Newton Road and Pinyon Drive;
♦ Animals at large on the 1500 block of Dorough Avenue and the 6000 block of James Drive;
♦ Speeding automobile at the intersection of Sylvester Highway and South County Line Road;
♦ Tree down blocking road on the 6300 block of Leary Road;
♦ Abandoned automobiles on the 400 block of Philema Road and the 1600 block of Cordele Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 36 calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ No incidents found on arrival on the 100 block of Whittlesey Court, the 600 block of Eugemar Drive and the 1400 block of Colquitt Avenue;
♦ Outside equipment fire on the 900 block of North Maple Street;
♦ Alarm system activations on the 2600 block of Kenilworth Road, the 3100 block of Raleigh Drive, the 1000 block of Worth Street, the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 2600 block of Kenilworth Road;
♦ Public service call on the 1100 block of Inverness Road;
♦ Passenger vehicle fires on the 5600 block of Newton Road, the intersection of West Oakridge Drive and Habersham Road, and the 1300 block of Evelyn Avenue;
♦ Smoke scare, odor of smoke, on the 900 block of West Highland Avenue;
♦ EMS calls on the 100 block of Byron Ridge Road, the 700 block of West Second Avenue and the intersection of Leary Road and Vanderbilt Drive;
♦ Cooking fire on the 2600 block of Calvary Road;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of West Second Avenue and North Madison Street, the intersection of Dawson Road and Lullwater Road, the intersection of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and Radium Springs Road, the intersection of Dawson Road and Old Dawson Road, the 300 block of Pine Avenue and the intersection of East Third Avenue and North Central Street;
♦ Building fires on the 200 block of West Tift Avenue and the 500 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Smoke detector activations on the 100 block of Oak Street and the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on the 800 block of Cedar Avenue;
♦ Smoke or odor removal on the 2200 block of Gillionville Road and the 600 block of West Second Avenue;
♦ Medical assistance at the intersection of Dawson Road and Pointe North Boulevard;
♦ Heat detector activation on the 2700 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Unauthorized burnings on the 1000 block of Fourteenth Avenue and the 2500 block of Homewood Drive.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 42 calls on Sunday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two chest pain calls, three abdominal pain/problems, one unknown/man down, one respiratory issue, 19 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, one obstetrics issue, one seizure, two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts and one various medical call. Trauma calls included one overdose, four auto accidents, two falls and one gunshot/stabbing victim. Other calls included two local transports.