ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 29 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Failure to report accident on the 300 block of East Broad Avenue;
♦ Obstruction of law enforcement on the 800 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Shoplifting on the 200 block of Cordele Road;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 700 block of South Slappey Boulevard, the 1000 block of East Society Avenue, the 1500 block of Dawson Road, the 1100 block of Colquitt Avenue and the 2400 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Child molestation on Sands Drive;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the first block of Penny Lane, the 300 block of West Broad Avenue, the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road and the 400 block of West Third Avenue;
♦ Entering autos on the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2000 block of West Oglethorpe Avenue and the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Sr. Drive;
♦ Aggravated assault, cutting tool, on the 600 block of North Madison Street;
♦ First-degree burglaries on the 300 block of Tremont Avenue and the 700 block of North Maple Street;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 500 block of Ebony Lane;
♦ Second-degree burglary on the 1900 block of North Harding Street;
♦ Aggravated assaults, firearms, on the 800 block of Odom Avenue and the 1100 block on the West Highland Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 18 calls on Thursday into the early hours of Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Miscellaneous property damage on the 400 block of Philema Road;
♦ Building checks on the 4800 block of of Hill Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road and the 300 block of South Westover Boulevard;
♦ Suicide attempt on the 1000 block of Spring Hill Drive;
♦ Auto accident at the intersection of South County Line Road and Moultrie Road;
♦ Family violence on the 3500 block of Gravel Hill Road;
♦ Special patrol on the 400 block of Bryon Plantation Road;
♦ Burglar alarms on the 900 block of Old Pretoria Road, the 1700 block of Cordele Road and the 4500 block of Sylvester Road;
♦ Stolen vehicle recovered on the 2800 block of Spring Flats Road;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 6000 block of Jenkins Road and the 1700 block of North Hibiscus Road;
♦ Burglary on the 2700 block of Moultrie Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 12 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 1100 block of Industry Avenue;
♦ Overheated motor on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Jackson Street and the intersection of North Madison Street and West Fourth Avenue;
♦ Alarm system activations, no fire, on the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 2700 block of Dawson Road and the 1200 block of West Oakridge Drive;
♦ Emergency medical assistance on the 300 block of North Jackson Street and the 200 block of Shelby Lane;
♦ Dumpster or other outside trash fire on the 2500 block of Dawson Road;
♦ Grass fire on the 600 block of Heard Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 55 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included one back pain call, one eye injury/problem, one heat/cold exposure, one unknown problem/man down, eight chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 19 general sickness calls, two faintings, one altered mental status, one stroke, one diabetic issue, two seizures and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included one auto accident, four falls, one laceration, one gunshot/stabbing victim and one traumatic injury. Other calls included three medical alert activations.
