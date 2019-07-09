ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 33 incidents on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Terroristic threats and acts on the 400 block of Heard Avenue;
♦ Aggravated assaults on the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road and the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue;
♦ Motor vehicle thefts on the 600 block of the Liberty Expressway, the 900 block of West Residence Avenue and the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue;
♦ Family violence, unfounded, on the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue and the 800 block of South McKinley Street;
♦ Thefts by taking on the 500 block of Louis Avenue, the 300 block of South Jackson Street, the 800 block of West Highland Avenue, the 1600 block of North Valencia Drive, the 1200 block of South Davis Street and the 2200 block of Toledo Drive;
♦ Criminal trespass on the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard, the 1200 block of Gillespie Avenue, the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue and the 300 block of West Society Avenue;
♦ Suspended/revoked license on the 1000 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 1400 block of East Tift Avenue;
♦ Simple assault, family violence, on the 100 block of Whittlesey Court;
♦ Shoplifting on the 800 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Simple battery, family violence, on the 1400 block of Gillespie Avenue;
♦ Entering autos on the 1500 block of Georgia Avenue and the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue;
♦ Criminal trespass, family violence, on the first block of Dobbs Drive;
♦ Second-degree burglary on the 700 block of Johnson Road;
♦ Missing person on the 200 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 21 calls on Monday and early Tuesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Burglar alarms on the 3000 block of Clark Avenue and 4000 block of Fleming Road;
♦ Motor vehicle theft on the 300 block of Elizabeth Avenue;
♦ Burglary on the 5600 block of Randall Lane;
♦ Suspicious persons on the 5600 block of Paulk Drive and the 3000 block of Clark Avenue;
♦ Disorderly conduct on the 2200 block of Duitman Road;
♦ Auto accidents on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast and the 4800 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Family violence on the 5600 block of Paulk Drive and the 3600 block of Slade Avenue;
♦ Suspicious autos on the 3200 block of Sylvester Road and the 1400 block of South Mock Road;
♦ Contact persons on the 1500 block of Grand Cypress Lane and the 3600 block of Quail Hollow Road;
♦ Theft by taking on the 4800 block of Hill Road;
♦ Fraud on the 4400 block of Acree Avenue;
♦ Shoplifting on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
♦ Assistance to a motorist on the 200 block of Camellia Road.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 14 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
♦ Search for person in water on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue;
♦ Steam, vapor, fog or dust on the 1600 block of Gillionville Road;
♦ Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Overheated motor on the 2800 block of Nottingham Way;
♦ Animal rescue on the 800 block of North Westover Boulevard;
♦ Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of Cordele Road and Sylvester Road and the 1400 block of Radium Springs Road;
♦ Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on the 2000 block of Palmyra Road;
♦ Road freight or transport vehicle fire at the intersection of Clark Avenue and the Liberty Expressway;
♦ Heat from short circuit on the 300 block of South Jackson Street;
♦ Power line down on the 100 block of East Road.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 43 calls on Monday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included two abdominal pain/problems, one headache call, two unknown problems/men down, two chest pain calls, four respiratory issues, 13 general sickness calls, one altered mental status, one stroke, two diabetic issues, one seizure and two abnormal behavior/suicide attempts. Trauma calls included two auto accidents and eight falls. Other calls included one transport and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Jennifer Parks