ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 38 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Criminal trespassing on the 300 block of West Oakridge Drive, the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue, the 700 block of North Jackson Street and the 1400 block of Avalon Avenue;
— Harassing phone calls on the 300 block of South Mock Road and the 300 block of Enterprise Drive;
— Terroristic threats and acts on the 200 block of West Tift Avenue and the first block of Patricia Drive;
— Motor vehicle thefts on the 3100 block of Graystone Lane and the 400 block of Odom Avenue;
— Thefts, $1,500 or less, on the 1600 block of Maryland Drive, the 400 block of Faith Avenue, the 900 block of Rosedale Avenue, the 400 block of North Cleveland Street, the 3000 block of Old Dawson Road, the 1300 block of Gillespie Avenue and the 200 block of North Broadway Street;
— Disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Deer Court, the 1600 block of Gardner Drive, the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 1200 block of Eleventh Avenue;
— Reckless conduct on the 300 block of Williams Street;
— Interfering with city officers on the 500 block of Swift Street and the 600 block of Harmon Avenue;
— Animal at large on the 900 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
— Battery/family violence on the 1200 block of Kingstown Court;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 800 block of Rood Street and the 1100 block of West Gordon Avenue;
— Child abuse on the 3300 block of Wexford Drive;
— Aggravated assault on the 1400 block of Westcliff Court;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 500 block of Swift Street;
— Financial transaction card fraud on the 2500 block of Wexford Street;
— Public indecency on the 1200 block of North Westover Boulevard;
— Entering automobile on the 1000 block of East Edgewater Drive;
— First-degree burglary (forced entry) on the 100 block of Westcott Lane;
— Loitering, obstruction free passage, on the 500 block of South Slappey Boulevard;
— Deceased person on the 400 block of West Third Avenue.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: Dougherty County Police responded to at least 21 calls on Thursday and the early hours of Friday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— 911 hang-up on the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Contact persons on the 2100 block of Habersham Road and the 4500 block of Stage Coach Road;
— Recovered property on the 2000 block of Weymouth Drive;
— Burglar alarms on the 200 block of Redbud Road, the 2600 block of Newcastle Lane and the 1600 block of Gardenia Avenue;
— Miscellaneous call on the 7800 block of Gillionville Road;
— Residence burglary in progress on the 200 block of Ashwood Street;
— Automobile accident on the 2300 block of the Liberty Expressway Southeast;
— Traffic arrest on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard;
— Traffic control on the 5800 block of Gillionville Road;
— Suspicious persons on the 500 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 3300 block of Sylvester Highway;
— Tree down on the 2100 block of Cordele Road;
— Discharging firearm on the 4800 block of Mustang Drive;
— Suspicious vehicles on the 600 block of Byron Plantation Road and Old Dawson Road;
— Family violence on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least 19 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Removal of victim(s) from stuck elevator on the 200 block of West Roosevelt Avenue;
— Medical assistance on the 200 block of West Third Avenue and the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue;
— Grass fire on the 3500 block of Moultrie Road;
— Motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of West Third Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard and the first block of Pine Avenue;
— Smoke detector activations on the 2400 block of Harvey Road and the 2300 block of Dawson Road;
— No incidents found on arrival on the 1800 block of West Broad Avenue, the 400 block of Gowan Avenue, the intersection of South Davis Street and West Highland Avenue, the 2200 block of Kirkwood Street and the 1300 block of Eleventh Avenue;
— Arcing, shorted electrical on the 1600 block of West Third Avenue;
— Power line down on the 5800 block of Gillionville Road;
— Brush or brush-and-grass mix fire on the 2500 block of East Alberson Drive;
— Alarm system activation on the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
— Building fire on the 900 block of West First Avenue;
— Water or steam leak on the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County EMS responded to at least 82 calls on Thursday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included four chest pain calls, two abdominal pain/problems, one lift assist, two unknown/men down calls, 17 respiratory issues, 26 general sickness calls, one faint, four altered mental statuses, two strokes, one obstetrics issue, two seizures, one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt and three cardiac arrests/deaths. Trauma calls included one boating accident, one overdose, three auto accidents, seven falls, one laceration, one assault and one gunshot/stabbing victim. Other calls included one local transport.