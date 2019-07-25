ALBANY POLICE: The Albany Police Department responded to at least 34 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Entering autos on the 1800 block of Avalon Avenue, the 400 block of South Mock Road, the 2600 block of Colonial Drive, the 1400 block of Jones Avenue, the 600 block of Polaris Avenue and the 1400 block of West Lincoln Avenue;
— Disorderly conduct on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard;
— Criminal trespass on the 1000 block of Rosedale Avenue, the 2400 block of North Cleveland Street, the 400 block of Corn Avenue and the 300 block of Thornwood Court;
— Family violence, unfounded, on the 900 block of West Residence Avenue, the 1100 block of Benjamin Avenue, the 900 block of Cherry Avenue and the 1400 block of East Mercer Avenue;
— Simple battery, family violence, on the 2600 block of Old Jim Davis Road;
— First-degree burglary, forced entry, on the 200 block of Pine Bluff Road and the 600 block of Johnson Road;
— Second-degree burglary, forced entry, on the 1500 block of Radium Springs Road;
— Thefts of lost/mislaid property on the 2600 block of Dawson Road and the 2000 block of Palmyra Road;
— Thefts, $1500 or less, on the 500 block of 16th Avenue and the 1100 block of Joel Drive;
— Motor vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Graystone Lane;
— Shoplifting, more than $500, on the 2600 block of Dawson Road;
— Recovered property on the 2300 block of Kenilworth Road;
— Robbery by sudden snatching on the 1400 block of Whispering Pines Road;
— Armed robbery, firearm, on the 1900 block of Elkhorn Lane;
— Aggravated assault, firearm, on the 600 block of Johnson Road;
— First-degree criminal damage to property on the 1500 block of Gillespie Avenue;
— Terroristic threats on the 2100 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and the 300 block of South Mock Road;
— Going inside guardline with weapon, liquor or drugs on the 1300 block of Evelyn Avenue;
— Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement on the 300 block of North Slappey Boulevard.
DOUGHERTY POLICE: The Dougherty County Police Department responded to at least 14 calls on Wednesday and the early hours of Thursday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Theft by taking on the 6100 block of Elliot Drive;
— Animals at large on the 3200 block of Pinyon Drive and the 3100 block of Higgins Drive;
— Entering auto on the 3100 block of Sylvester Road;
— Loud music on the 400 block of South Westover Boulevard;
— Burglary on the 1000 block of Philema Road;
— Burglar alarm on the 1000 block of Philema Road;
— Suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Fleming Road and Gaissert Road;
— Suspicious persons at the intersection of Champion Road and Imperial Street and the 1200 block of Nixon Drive;
— Contact person on the 4000 block of Fleming Road;
— Building checks on the 2400 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 1600 block of Liberty Expressway Southeast, the 4400 block of Sylvester Road, the 5700 block of Newton Road, the 4800 block of Hill Road and the 800 block of Riverpoint Drive;
— Unknown problem on the 3300 block of Sylvester Road;
— Miscellaneous property damage on the 1700 block of Beatty Road;
— Abandoned automobile on the 2900 block of Clark Avenue.
ALBANY FIRE: The Albany Fire Department responded to at least nine calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Incidents included:
— Building fire on the 100 block of North Cleveland Street;
— No incident found on arrival on the 2400 block of Bettys Drive;
— Excessive heat, scorch burns, on the 1400 block of Bonnyview Avenue;
— Arcing, shorted electrical equipment, on the 600 block of West Residence Avenue;
— Smoke detector activation on the 700 block of River Chase Lane;
— Alarm system activations on the 500 block of Johnson Road and the 1500 block of Cora Jinks Lane;
— Motor vehicle accidents on the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard and the 900 block of West Highland Avenue.
DOUGHERTY EMS: Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services responded to at least 56 calls on Wednesday, available reports indicate. Medical calls included four abdominal pains/problems, one lift assist, two back pains, one headache, two chest pains, eight respiratory issues, 13 general sicknesses, one faint, one altered mental status, one stroke, two obstetrics issues, one seizure and one abnormal behavior/suicide attempt. Trauma calls included two auto accidents, nine falls, two lacerations and one assault. Other calls included one stand by for APD, two transports and one medical alert activation.
— Compiled by Rachel Lord