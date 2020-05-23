ALBANY — Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan revealed at the Albany City Commission’s meeting this week that her Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal includes an additional $600,000 for the city’s ongoing fight against blight.
That means the city will spend up to $1 million in its ongoing effort to get rid of abandoned and dilapidated buildings.
A recent drive through the heart of the city shows that there is plenty of fodder for Subadan’s plan to wage war on blight in the community. Houses in various stages of disrepair, many of them obviously abandoned — overgrown with weeds, windows and doors missing, roofs falling in — dot the landscape, some of them sitting beside well-maintained properties.
As city officials prepare to begin yet another blight fight program — several have fizzled out after much initial fanfare — we offer some targets that they might consider. From Fourth Avenue to Jackson Street to Society and Residence avenues to Lincoln to Holloway to Poplar to Gillespie and Oglethorpe ... by all means, city officials, take aim.
