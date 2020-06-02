“You better stop, hey, what’s that sound? Everybody look what’s going down.”
— Buffalo Springfield
No matter how enlightened — or liberal even — we consider ourselves, those of us who are white do not understand the anger that has led mostly African Americans to violent acts in many of this country’s major cities.
On the other hand, no matter how white, black, brown, yellow, red or any other pigmentation we are, all of us know lawlessness when we see it.
People who destroy and loot high-end retailers in search of the “bling” they so covet can no longer be taken seriously as protesters of the mistreatment of blacks by police officers across the country. They — and, by “they,” I am referencing all the looters of any ethnicity — are pretty much out to get what they can for free before the furor over the — let’s call it what it was — murder of Georgie Floyd dies down.
But there are many across this nation and, indeed, around the world, who saw a kind of inhumane brutality in Floyd’s death that transcends color. His death was an act of cruelty carried out by a man whose bloodlust under the badge of authority left a dark, dark blot on one race ... the human race.
That’s why the people of Albany and southwest Georgia should be proud of the 50 to 75 (over the course of the protest) who came to a vacant lot on Slappey Boulevard in Albany Saturday to peacefully protest against police brutality, and especially, the historical mistreatment of African Americans by white law enforcement and other government officials since slavery was abolished in this country. They came — black and white, young and old — to show their frustration and to voice their dismay aver the death of Floyd, which is symbolic of the frustration many have felt personally at some time in their lives.
From that group that came out to stand along Slappey Boulevard, holding up signs, praying together and chanting, among other things, Floyd’s name, a leader emerged. Military veteran Anthony Branch made it clear he was not trying to take control of the demonstration that, truthfully, had no real leader. It just kind of evolved after a call went out on social media, and one of the reasons Branch — and others like Vilnis Gaines, Edward Williams and Justin Seidenfader — showed up was to encourage the protesters to remain peaceful.
Another demonstrator, Brenda Battle, praised members of the Albany Police Department who were present, proclaiming, “We have a police force that stands with us, not against us.” She too encouraged those gathered to “show the world how we do things in Albany, Georgia.”
Some city and county leaders were on hand for the protest — APD Chief Michael Persley, Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler and Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher among them — and many who claim to be (self-appointed) spokespersons for the majority African American population in the county were conspicuous by their absence. But this demonstration, it should be emphasized, was not about elected or law enforcement officials. It was about American citizens of all makes and models exercising their constitutional right in a manner that was both meaningful and nonviolent.
And it was about the citizens who brought water to the site to hand out to the protesters, about groups with two or three generations of families stopping by to offer supplies and lend a hand. And it was about law enforcement officials who understood the protesters’ frustrations and fulfilled their sworn duties as well as handed out water to demonstrators.
There is another demonstration planned at the same site Wednesday. One local business has already said it will supply port-o-potties so the participants won’t have to go into places of business to use the restroom. Others have talked about offering supplies for the protesters.
Here’s hoping the wisdom of Branch and the passion of Battle — as well as the desire to heal the genuine hurt that has ripped this country apart — again hold sway as the assemblage lets the politicians and law enforcement personnel in this country know that the status quo will no longer be accepted.
