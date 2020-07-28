I got a little change in my pocket going jingle ling-a-lang.
-- Georgia Satellites
First off, an apology.
I promise I didn't know the impact it would have on the economy when I started collecting my spare change in a change jar. People used to make fun of me because I always had a couple of dollars worth of change in my pockets (yes, going jingle ling-a-lang). They said it was old-school. In my defense, we had a soda machine in our office then, and while it sometimes took a dollar bill and actually gave back change, you couldn't really count on it.
Given my dependence on Coke (the kind in the red and white cans), thus the change.
Now I understand my selfishness in not keeping my silver circulating through the economy has caused a national shortage of dimes, nickels, quarters and even pennies.
To which I reply ... bull stuff.
I know the coronavirus pandemic has had a lot of strange and far-reaching impacts on not just our country but the whole world. But a change shortage? I'm not buying it. Maybe if somebody had some kind of justification, I could at least consider it. But an out-of-thin-air coin shortage during an economy in which people basically stayed at home and didn't spend their money on anything? Unh-unh.
I did some deep thinking on the subject and tried to come up with some logical explanation as to why this "shortage" suddenly popped up. I couldn't come up with any logical explanation, but I did manage a few neat conspiracy theories/my own bull to match the bull of the people who say their is a coin shortage.
1) Selected citizens (like me) who were not deemed worthy of the $1,200 government stimulus checks (again, I didn't make near the too-much-money threshold; I guess I cheesed off the wrong government official along the way) were sent their 1,200 bucks in pennies and nickels. The U.S. Postal Service, which is so overloaded with debt right now it can't hardly pay people to deliver the political and retail circulars on a regular basis, decided delivering $1,200 in change to others not worthy of the checks with the president's autograph was too much of an imposition, so our money is sitting in little bags at whatever post office takes mail out of D.C.
2) The homeless people wander the downtown streets of Albany more now that libraries don't let them come in and sleep on their couches and chairs -- yes, that's what that strange noise was you couldn't place -- and are more aggressively hitting people up for "spare change," impacting the supply/demand factor.
3) Businesses are overburdened by teenage employees who never quit looking at their cellphones long enough to learn how to count out change -- there's not an app for that yet -- so they came up with an idea that would speed up monetary exchanges.
4) With a quarantine in place and social distancing the "new normal," what the hell else did coin collectors have to do?
5) The people who steal silver change out of coin fountains and other wishing well-type structures had a greater impact on commerce than anyone imagined, and the closing of locations where such structures are located put a dent in a larger-than-expected sector of the economy.
6) Businesses like SuperMart and such came up with a brilliant concept: They'd con people into giving them anywhere from 1 to 99 cents on every purchase by coming up with this BS change shortage thing; they'd con people into giving up their change without griping by telling customers all spare change collected would be donated to charity; they really did donate the money -- which, by the way is significant when you look at the volume collected -- and then they used other people's contributions as a tax write-off. (Incidentally, this last concept is one that I didn't come up with; it's been floating around ever since this "shortage" surfaced. It makes sense except for one tiny detail: Most of these businesses like SuperMart don't even pay taxes -- they've got the right kinds of friends in high places -- so that donated money comes back to them anyway in a refund.)
Damn, and I can't even get my $1,200 stimulus money. I think I need to switch teams.
