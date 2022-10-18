“Oooo-ooo dream weaver, I believe you can get me through the night.”
— Gary Wright
I was asked again recently by a couple of local politicians if this newspaper would return to the business of endorsing candidates for the Nov. 8 general election, and after a bit of hemming and hawing, I had to answer No.
Disappointment was noted as candidates seeking any last-minute edge they might gain had hoped to get a boost from a media outlet that has the capacity to reach a large number of voters.
Of course, I would not take on the task of endorsing candidates on behalf of this newspaper based on my personal observations and research, because I am just like everyone else out there who actually looks into the qualifications of the various candidates. I am not, however, prone to basing any of my opinions on these idiotic TV ads that have devolved into multimillion-dollar mudslinging campaigns that offer nothing in the way of platform information.
It’s as if the politicians have said, “We don’t have to tell anyone what we stand for; all we have to do is get enough dirt on our opponent to spread half-truths and out-right lies and then let the voting population do the rest.”
Plus, it must be noted, with a large majority of voters going into the election knowing who they’ll support — the guy with the R or the D by his name, duh — I guess qualifications mean little now anyway. Voters today tend to either vote for the party or, if their candidate is so sleazy that they can’t even “hold their nose and pull the lever,” they just don’t vote in that race.
Politics has changed. The days of media — and by “media,” I mean legitimate journalists working for publications or on-air entities that are bound by a code of ethics — sending teams of reporters to cover campaigns, with the emphasis on candidates’ campaign promises and his or her personal background, are long since dead. Social media have rendered such campaign coverage all but obsolete.
Now, it’s a simple matter of find the dirt. Doesn’t matter if it’s factual in any way; if you can get someone to toss a little dirt at a candidate, by all means do so. Platform? Who cares what you say you’re going to do? You can get that information anyway by looking up whatever issues the party bosses of the R’s and D’s have claimed for talking points, and that is the platform of any other candidate in the party. Any outliers who dare go off script can forget getting any money from the party; their chances of winning all but decimated because in today’s politics, it doesn’t matter how much you want to make changes for the better or how actually qualified you are, it’s money that matters.
So, as has been pointed out to me, my — nor anyone else’s — talking about real issues that have been proven, not just fodder for these ludicrous TV ads, is a waste of time. The people who agree that such things as, oh, trying to overturn a certified election, are bad are going to agree with you whether you have any basis for your comments or not. And those who disagree could not care less about your ramblings ... oh, and you’re a piece of trash for even bringing it up.
So, I’ll go on record here saying I don’t care who you vote for. If you believe Candidate A is the best candidate in the world because you’ve been told to believe that, good for you. Vote for Candidate A. When/if he/she wins, you can live with the fallout of how that candidate governs. If, however, you opposed Candidate A — and voted for Candidate B because the other party’s leaders told you to — well, you get to sit back and say “I told you so” for the extent of that candidate’s term.
At some point, if indeed our form of government isn’t usurped to serve the will of some megalomaniac’s ego or the will of business owners who paid enough money to buy the “right” candidates, we might get lucky and blindly elect a leader who can unify us by doing what’s best for the majority of Americans, not themselves or their special interests. I know, I know, it’s a long shot. But a guy can dream, can’t he?
