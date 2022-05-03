“Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man that he didn’t already have.”
— America
This newspaper, for better or worse, no longer endorses candidates seeking political office. A practice that was long a tradition of the publication has been discontinued, perhaps a nod to the “let’s-don’t-offend-anyone” ethos that now pervades.
Of course, it should be noted that endorsing politicians these days is something of an impossibility, given the lack of qualified candidates now seeking office. (If I’d been given the responsibility of endorsing either of the candidates in the last two presidential elections, my suggestion would have been to punt.)
When it comes time to pick Georgia’s governor in November, I don’t know which candidate I would support. Our current governor, Brian Kemp, has, I think done a decent enough job overall. But when the May 24 primary grew ever closer, Kemp used the gerrymandered Republican-dominated state legislature to push across an agenda that should be labeled Kemp’s Trump agenda to try and win back the loonies — like a couple of lieutenant governor candidates we could name — who refuse to disavow the former president’s lie that he won the 2020 election.
(SIDE NOTE: You may be the slickest, most corrupt, most devious politician in the world, but if you’re going to drum up 7 million extra votes, you better be a magician. That’s what it would take for this to have happened.)
Initially, I was mad at myself for even mentioning the 2020 election. It’s been done for a year and a half, and even though an ever-shrinking band of visitors to Oz who still think the Wizard’s magic is powerful even after seeing him for what he is refuse to let it go, that’s past history.
Or at least it should be.
But there are people out there like David Perdue who will not let go of the past. Perdue, who was beaten by a relative political novice in a state that was supposed to be entrenched in the red zone (again, there’s that gerrymandering thing, which the Democrats wielded during their time in power ... so the old, you-did-it-so-I-can-too corollary is in effect) is running for governor ... well, because Trump told him to.
(SIDE NOTE 2: When Perdue met with this newspapers Editorial Board a few years back, and he prefaced almost every statement with “because of President Trump’s policy ...” I asked him, point-blank, “Senator, is there anything at all that the president’s done during his tenure that you disagree with?” He pondered for a second or two and said, “No, I can’t think of a thing.” Which is just freaking unbelievable. Think of your best friend, be it platonic or your significant other. Do you agree with them on everything? If you said yes, you are either fooling yourself or your best friend is expert at mind control.)
Perdue and the other minor candidates in the Republican race for governor — whose chances make snowballs in hell look like sure things — decided to attack Kemp again in the most recent gubernatorial debate because Kemp wouldn’t ignore the constitution, illegally overturn an election that had been painstakingly audited three times and help Trump “find” those 12,000 votes he needed to win Georgia.
And, yes, I’m sure that went over big with the crowd that thinks of the former president as the Messiah, you know, the ones who think Marjory Greene is “doing a good job for us up there in Washington” by doing little more than making an ass of herself (no, she doesn’t embarrass me anymore; the only people who pay attention to her are lousy “journalists” whose goal is a sound bite).
But the fact is, Americans and Georgians — except for the most true believers ... like Perdue, bless his heart — have pretty much gotten over 2020 and have moved on. And if these candidates had any hope of being taken seriously outside their family reunion, they should have come up with a plan that had nothing to do with 2020, everything to do with 2023 and beyond.
Therefore, I semi-don’t, kinda do endorse Kemp in the Republican primary because he has — again, up until he turned his office into a thinly-disguised campaign platform — done a lot of good things for the state. After the primaries, let’s see if he shakes off the ooze that Perdue and the like left behind and starts planning for the future. If, instead, he reverts to his “Make Georgia like ‘Gone With the Wind’ Again” platform, then I reserve the right to rescind that endorsement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.