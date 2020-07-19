Concerned for this nation, John Adams wrote, "Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."
Twenty-five million Christians decided not to vote in 2016. Elections have consequences that affect every aspect of our lives, for better or worse. Whatever direction America goes in, for the most part will rely on the decision Christians make. The deterioration of our culture is near.
Christian involvement into this political arena is America's only salvation. Jesus commanded us to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world. To be a coward and not vote is a dereliction of our civic responsibility.
Jesus Christ said the second-greatest commandment is to love your neighbor as yourself. He meant for Christians to do that seven days a week, not just on the sabbath (or Sunday).
Educate yourself on these issues in America: How many overdose deaths, suicides, abortions, divorces and human trafficking cases have we faced? The destiny of America will be determined by the Christian turnout on election day.
History will record your decision; God will judge your decision. The only way for the evil to continue to prevail in America is for Christians to do nothing.
With much love and respect for all in this community and America,
Commissioner B.J. Fletcher
Albany
