We were all hopeful that disruptions to the economy due to COVID-19 would be minimal. However, it has caused a displacement of workers in the southwest Georgia labor force. I am confident that working together, our economy will return stronger than ever. The impact from the pandemic will likely present a new normal, and Albany Technical College is here to assist our community as we transition and embrace the changes.
A significant number of jobs have been lost, and some members of the labor force have been impacted more than others. Our shifting economy minimally affects some members of the labor force.
We want you to know that Albany Technical College is here to assist you during these changing times. Contact our admissions counselors if you find yourself associated with an industry that has to reduce its work force substantially. Our counselors are available to assist you in planning for a career change and educational opportunities that are recession resistant. We offer certificate programs that can be completed in eight weeks, diploma programs within one year, and associate’s degree programs within two years. We also provide prior learning for those who qualify.
Did you know that:
♦ Many of our students work while they prepare for career changes?
♦ Students enrolled in Albany Technical College’s associate’s degree and diploma programs have no textbooks cost for core courses?
♦ Students enrolled in HOPE Career Grant programs may borrow books until they become eligible for PELL financial aid?
♦ Adult education students can jointly enroll and have two methods to become eligible for the “ability to benefit” PELL financial aid?
♦ Need- and merit-based financial aid is available?
♦ We’ve temporarily suspended admissions testing for non-health programs and the application fee for all programs?
The links below direct you to a description of all programs offered at Albany Technical College, as well as an admissions application for the summer semester:
♦ Programs — https://albanytech.edu/academics/areas-of-study
♦ Application — https://albanytech.edu/apply-now
If you have questions or require additional information, contact www.albanytech.edu/coronavirus/1223-contact-information. Please be patient. At this point, we are limited to virtual and online services. However, if we do not respond within 48 hour, you may contact me at aparker2@albanytech.edu.
