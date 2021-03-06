To the editor:
Throughout my years on the Lee County Commission, I have not normally commented on personnel matters out of respect for individual employees. However, I feel I must respond to the letter that (former Lee County Co-county Manager) Mike Sistrunk delivered to several media outlets.
First, let me say that I have never had a cross word with Mike Sistrunk, nor has he ever complained to me about his time as an employee of Lee County.
It is telling that (Sistrunk) decided to lash out shortly after I asked to discuss with the entire Board of Commissioners his inability to work with multiple county department heads. Just prior to his "letter," a department head indicated to me that they couldn't and wouldn't work for Mike Sistrunk. This was not the first complaint by a department head. There were multiple complaints. I could go further on this subject, but I will stop here.
Regarding the action I took which was "against his morals:" The board voted to raise hourly pay for four groups of county employees -- sheriff's deputies, jailers, 911 operators, CDL-licensed drivers -- who have special training or certification. Specifically, Sistrunk complained about a $2-per-hour raise for our brave paramedics. During our public meeting on Feb. 9, we specifically discussed raising paramedics' pay by $2 an hour.
The dedicated men and women who serve Lee County as first responders save lives every day, and they deserve even more.
We try every year to make our pay structure in Lee County more equitable so we can hire and retain the best to serve the citizens of Lee County. We have come a long way in the past 20 years. I have one goal and one goal only: To achieve the best for Lee County.
Billy Mathis
Leesburg
Billy Mathis is an attorney and the chairman of the Lee County Commission.
