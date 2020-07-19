What a mighty God! In the midst of pandemics, God is still saving souls. People were overwhelmed with amazement. "He has done everything well," they said. "He even makes the deaf hear and the mute speak," according to the Gospel of Mark (7:37). The drive-thru salvation and prayer have been a huge blessing.
Two people gave their lives to the Lord for the first time without even getting out of the car on Saturday. And seven drove through requesting prayer. It was explosive. They drove away rejoicing. The Bible says heaven rejoices greater over (the recovery of) one lost soul than over 99 righteous persons who do not need to repent. It’s a blessing to see people take ownership of their future. Jeremiah 29:11 says: "For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end."
Evangelism has taken on a whole new culture and form in saving lives for the kingdom. The Bible says in Deuteronomy 30:19-20: "This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him. For the Lord is your life, and he will give you many years in the land he swore to give to your fathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”
Thank you, Believers, for helping us tear down Satan's kingdom one more time. I am extending this invitation to our surrounding pastors and believers in southwest Georgia for your support, for the harvest is ripe but the laborers are few.
We will meet again on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. in the open field next to Krispy Kreme.
Tarlita McCrary
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.