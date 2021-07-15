ALBANY — As a dedicated walker and resident of the Southgate subdivision community, Kisha Hightower was getting her steps in at other walking facilities in the county, but after seeing a Facebook post she decided to visit the back portion of Robert Cross Park.
“When I saw it, I was, like, oh my goodness. This is nice,” she said of seeing the renovated portion of the park that was a wooded area when she was growing up in the neighborhood.
What Hightower discovered were renovations that include a shaded area with workout equipment, four additional pavilion shelters and a paved track circling the fishing pond in the center of the facility, which also includes a multipurpose event center that was completed in 2015.
On Thursday, she was taking her usual walk and came over when she noticed Dougherty County’s ribbon-cutting for the improved facility was about to take place.
The 62-acre park, named for the late Dougherty County School Board member and Albany State University track coach, and deeded to the county in 1971, has been maintained by the county’s Public Works Department since the early 2000s.
“I was going to other places in the city,” Hightower said. “I came down, and I love it. I remember when it was just picnic tables at the front. There has been a tremendous change. It is awesome. This park didn’t exist when I was a kid.”
Hightower also said she was impressed by the workout equipment: “When I saw it, I said, ‘I don’t have to go to the gym. I don’t have to gas up, set my clock.’”
In remarks preceding the ribbon-cutting, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said that providing exercise opportunities that are convenient, and don’t come with the price of a gym fee, are important for communities. Similar exercise equipment at the county park at Radium Springs is heavily used, and the hope is that it will be the same at Robert Cross.
“Every single day, if you go down there (Radium Springs), you will see tons of people who are utilizing that equipment,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have $65 a month for a gym membership.
“One of the things I believe in is having a strong mind, strong body, strong spirit. I think when you have those things, you have a healthy community.”
The County Commission approved funding for the renovation project in November. Improvements include a $76,000 paved walking trail around the existing fishing pond, $50,000 for exercise equipment and sunscreen shade at a cost of $34,034.
The county also painted the multipurpose building and added new signage, parking lot enhancements and toilet facilities, at a total cost of $185,622 for the project.
“Since the naming of this park 33 years ago, Dougherty County has been running the race of improving this park,” Commission Victor Edwards, in whose District 2 the park is located, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This park is for everyone, (whether it’s) exercising, jogging, fishing, basketball.
“This is what the Dougherty County Commission is all about, improving the walk of life.”
