During the fourth week of the 2020 legislative session, my colleagues and I were busy meeting in our committees, and the House convened on the House floor for three days, during which we passed several important measures, including an adjournment resolution that set our calendar for the next few weeks of the legislative session. The State Properties Committee, which I chair, had a meeting during which we had an important presentation from Tim Ward, the commissioner for the Georgia Department of Corrections, about prison gang violence.
The House unanimously adopted House Resolution 935, a bipartisan measure that would reauthorize the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics for the 2020 calendar year. The commission, which was first created in 2019, would continue its work to develop unique and specific solutions for trucking, rail and air cargo, including reducing the driving risks for truck drivers and other motorists, expanding dedicated lanes for moving freight and reducing traffic impacts in and out of the ports and around key metropolitan areas.
The House also adopted House Resolution 326, which was passed in the State Properties, in honor of Roger Dill, who worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation for 23 years. He contributed to a number of notable transportation projects in Tift County and across the state, including the construction of Interstate 75.
Finally, before we adjourned for the week, the House adopted Senate Resolution 712, which is a second adjournment resolution that determined our legislative calendar for the coming weeks. This adjournment resolution is unique in that it allows the General Assembly to remain in recess until Feb. 18 so that we can focus our time and energy on the Amended FY 2020 and Fiscal Year 2021 budgets.
The House and Senate will reconvene on Tuesday, Feb. 18, for Legislative Day 13. Until then, the House will hold important budget hearings and devote our time at the Capitol to finalizing the state budgets.
Please feel free to contact me by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov, or at my office at (404) 656-5105. You may also feel free to write to me at 206 Washington St. SW, 131 State Capitol, Atlanta Ga. 30334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.