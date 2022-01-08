Thinking about making a New Year’s resolution? Consider this: donating to the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.
Before being elected Sheriff in Dougherty County, I worked with the children of this community. Following in the footsteps of Deputy Dawg, I tried to help many youths to develop character based on integrity and to make good decisions in their lives. As sheriff, I have continued to invest in the youth of this community. I am also proud to stand with the other 158 sheriffs across Georgia to promote the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.
For more than 60 years, Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes have provided quality care for hundreds of the state’s most at-risk children.
During the late 1950s, Georgia sheriffs became increasingly concerned about the growing number of abandoned, neglected and abused children. They understood it was vital, not just for the children, but for our state, to give these disadvantaged youths the chance to grow up in a loving and secure home environment.
In 1960, the sheriffs opened the Georgia Sheriffs’ Boys Ranch near Hahira. The children were able to learn strong moral values and spiritual awareness, how to participate positively in a community, and how to trust themselves and one another.
Over the years, four additional homes have opened across the state for both boys and girls, providing thousands of disadvantaged youths the opportunity to live stable, positive lives in full-time residential facilities.
At the five youth home campuses across the state, residents live in a structured, loving environment. The children attend public schools and are offered spiritual and moral teachings. They learn to cook and clean, as well as money management. They receive daily academic tutoring, research training at the library, summer learning programs, and college and vocational school scholarship options.
The children also are involved in extracurricular activities in school and the community such as outdoor adventures, including camping, attending professional sporting events, movies, and other structured programs and field trips.
House parents work to instill a strong work ethic in the children, emphasizing education and training for future success. These values help prepare the children to become mature, responsible adults who are able to participate fully and positively in their communities.
Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes has also created Camp Pioneer, a unique outdoor program on the Pineland Campus in LaGrange. The summer camp is offered to children who would not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor recreational experience.
If you would like to learn more about the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, or if you would like to contribute to the future of a child, visit the www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org website. You will be able to see the programs and services offered, read testimonials, and make a donation if you desire. There is also a calendar of upcoming events for those who may wish to participate. If you are a member of a civic group, you may want to consider having your group partner with the Youth Homes.
Nothing in life is more rewarding than helping a child. Giving a child the tools and opportunity to succeed in life is the surest way to build a better future. I want to thank the many citizens who have previously invested in our children by supporting the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. Please join with me in helping build up the next generation. Happy New Year!
