Marietta draws challenger in Ward IV Albany City Commission race

ALBANY – For the second day in a row, a single candidate showed up to qualify for the city of Albany’s municipal election.
Chad Warbington made his intention to challenge incumbent Ward IV Commissioner Roger Marietta in the November nonpartisan election official by qualifying a little after 4 p.m.
“I’m very excited to officially qualify today to run for the Ward IV City Commission seat,” Warbington said.
The businessman, who unsuccessfully challenged Marietta four years ago, said that the city’s primary responsibility is providing a fully staffed police department, something he and several other candidates say is not the case as the agency is shorthanded. The city also has issues with drugs, violent crime and gangs, he said.
“Most statistics for Albany have been declining for many years — population, economy, house values, crime and jobs,” he said. “I think we can do better. In fact, I know we can do better and it starts with new leadership.”
The other main issues Warbington said he will address are the economy and financial oversight accountability.
“Drive up and down Slappey Boulevard, and what was once a bustling and thriving economic thoroughfare is now boarded up with vacant buildings and closed businesses,” he said. “I brought an idea to the commission months ago about a (special-purpose local-option sales tax) Citizens Oversight Committee where citizens can be more engaged and hold leaders accountable for SPLOST spending. Especially with T-SPLOST (transportation SPLOST) recently passing, this oversight committee would be very important.”
On Monday, Edward Allen, Bo Dorough, Henry Mathis and James Pratt Jr. qualified to seek the mayor’s seat currently held by Dorothy Hubbard. Dorough and Mathis are former Albany City Commission members, while Allen and Pratt have not sought office before. Also on Monday, two candidates qualified to seek the Ward VI Albany City Commission post held by incumbent Tommie Postell. Those candidates are John Hawthorne and Leroy Smith.
Albany firefighter Tracy Taylor qualified for the mayor’s race on Tuesday.
Qualifying continues through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the elections office located at 222 Pine Ave., Suite 220.