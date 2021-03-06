To the editor:
I have known Mike Sistrunk for 10 years, four of which were during my service as a Lee County County Commissioner (District 5, aka Redbone). I was one of five Lee County commissioner who voted unanimously for Mike Sistrunk and Christi Dockery as county co-managers.
My experience with Mike has always been positive. Mike puts the citizens of Lee County before himself and is often found working roads or supporting disaster relief late into the night and on weekends, asking nothing in return.
As county commissioner, I supervised Mike and his employees in Public Works and throughout the county. Mike was deeply respected by all as a hard-working, caring and faithful family man with a deep passion for service to the county.
As far as Mike’s service as county co-manager, I directly observed Mike upholding the highest standards of integrity and the trust of the board of commissioners.
Mike was not known as a “yes-man,” but when he was given direction, he was always respectful and completed his responsibilities in a thorough, competent and economical manner.
If Mike disagreed with an approach or idea, he would respectfully and humbly share his point of view. Mike never was disrespectful nor insubordinate.
Since being a county commissioner until the present, I have continued to work with Mike, and many of our other fine Lee County employees who work with Mike. None of them has ever had anything disparaging to say about Mike, either observed or through second-hand communication.
Mike has been and is an honorable man of great character, high moral standards and unquestionable loyalty. He has my most enthusiastic support, respect and admiration.
Semper fidelis!
Gregory G. Frich
Leesburg
Greg Frich is a retired Marine, a military contractor and a former Lee County commissioner.
