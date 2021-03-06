Dear Readers of the Herald,
This letter is written to extol the virtues of my friend Mike Sistrunk. As many readers of The Herald will know, Mike recently resigned from his position as Co-County Manager of Lee County. Due to the very political nature of the resignation and the events surrounding the resignation, I don’t think Mike got the send-off he deserves. In lieu of that, this letter allows me to go on the record about Mike.
The Lee County government is in the best financial position it has ever been in. When I was first elected in 2008, we would have less than $50,000 on hand during the months of October and November (right before property taxes comes in). We worried about making payroll.
Today, our County has more than $4 million in cash in an emergency fund (even in November). That dramatic turnaround is due in large part to the management of Mike Sistrunk, Christi Dockery and Heather Jones, as well as the hard work of every Lee County employee. Very few counties can boast a cash reserve of this percentage of their annual budget. Not only was Mike instrumental in holding constitutional officers and department heads to their budgets, he was better than anyone at getting the most out of a dollar.
What the federal government paid us a dollar to do, Mile would manage to get done for 42 cents. As an example, two years ago FEMA bought out 10 homeowners in the 100-year flood zone who had experienced multiple losses. As part of this program, FEMA pays to have the houses removed. Instead of hiring a contractor, Mike and the folks at Public Works removed the houses (in addition to their normal workload).
Before demolishing the houses, Mike salvaged every possible thing he could and either re-used these things (shelving, cabinets, materials) in the county or sold for the benefit of the county. He even managed to re-use the concrete slabs. It would have been so much easier to just pay a contractor to bulldoze the houses and haul them to the dump for the money FEMA allowed, but instead Mike managed to sell so much salvage and, using our Public Works personnel, the county netted at least a half-million dollars that is now part of that cash reserve.
I also believe our county fleet and county roads are in as good a shape as they have ever been in. Yes, this is due to our citizens approving the Transportation-SPLOST, but Mike made those dollars go farther than they ever would under anyone else’s leadership. Mike works hard and he expects everyone who works for him to do the same. Sometimes some folks who don’t share that philosophy can get their feelings hurt, but Mike never asked anyone to do anything he wouldn’t. Our road crew under his direction made miles of new pavement possible.
For 12 years, Mike’s cellphone number was No. 1 on my speed dial. He was the first call whenever a citizen called me with a complaint, regardless of the day of the week or the time of day. He always answered, and he never backed down from a problem regardless of the issue, no matter how difficult or politically sensitive.
Since his announcement, I receive multiple calls a day and hear stories about how Mike went out of his way to help folks (regardless of their address or standing). He was the first to be out at midnight during a storm, clearing roads and keeping people safe, even before the storm had passed. He was the guy on a Sunday morning rescuing a starving horse and taking it to his house to care for it until he could find it a forever home. During a crisis (and we have had plenty), Mike was first on the job and last to leave.
After 12 years, I think I know Mike Sistrunk. I think he is as honest and as hard-working, and as kind, and as decent, and as respectful as anyone I know. I am thankful for his 18 years of service to our county. He leaves our county in a better place than he found it and leaves a legacy of accomplishment and honor. I wish him nothing but the best. I love you, friend.
Rick Muggridge
Leesburg
Rick Muggridge is a Lee County businessman and a current member of the Lee County Commission.
