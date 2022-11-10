rodriguez.jpg

Rodriguez

National Veterans and Military Families Month is recognized each November to honor the service and sacrifices made by our veterans, service members and their spouses. Many may not realize that by keeping our veterans and military spouses employed, it helps sustain our nation’s all-volunteer force.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau data clearly indicate that veterans have lower unemployment rates and higher earnings in the work force than their non-veteran counterparts. That data is not the same for the nearly 1 million military spouses who make significant sacrifices to support their service member’s career. Frequent mandatory moves, combined with interstate occupational licensing challenges, lead to high unemployment for military spouses.

James D. Rodriguez is the Assistant Secretary for the Department of Labor’s Veteran Employment and Training Service.

