ALBANY — Albany residents will get a look this week at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter on North Slappey Boulevard as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time.
Store employees at the newly remodeled store located at 2586 North Slappey Blvd. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 8 a.m.
Store Improvements and customer-focused innovations include:
♦ New signage, fixtures, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation;
♦ Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage;
♦ Modern, remodeled bathrooms;
♦ Refreshed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers;
♦ New Vision Center that offers an assortment of quality eyeglasses and sunglasses with prescription lenses;
♦ Front-end transformation with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes and manned registers for customer convenience;
♦ Expansion of the cosmetics department including a manned register to allow for a more convenient checkout process;
♦ New Grab N Go coolers at the front of the store.
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where and how they want, including:
♦ Pickup — Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: There is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
♦ Delivery — Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
♦ Express delivery — Customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
♦ Walmart Pay — A touch-free way to pay.
To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.
