The Georgia Senate is considering HB 121, a bill prohibiting certain water sports from being enjoyed by residents who use the Flint River. This legislation specifically prohibits wakeboarding or wakesurfing on areas of the Flint River where this activity has been enjoyed for decades, yet offers no legitimate purpose for prohibiting this activity. It passed the House on Feb. 22, over specific and boisterous objections from residents aware of its contents.
This bill was likely designed to address the concerns of waterfront property owners on large reservoirs near population centers. For years, there have been questions about distance and set-off requirements for boaters using lakes such as Lanier, Allatoona and Hartwell. Currently, there is a “100-feet rule” requiring boats to travel at idle speed while within 100 feet of docks, idle vessels, and other structures. HB 121 would extend that to 200 feet for individuals engaged in wakeboarding and wakesurfing.
However, this proposed legislation also prevents wakeboarding on waterways less than 400 feet in width. This legislation does so without considering whether the activity is on the main channel of a navigable waterway. As written, HB 121 would prevent wakeboarding on the Flint River, yet it would allow other watersports, such as skiing, tubing, kneeboarding, and barefooting, to name a few. HB 121’s alleged purpose of "shoreline management and public safety" fails reasonable review.
For decades, wakeboarding has been a positive sport for the local area, allowing residents to have fun and also donate tens of thousands of dollars to charitable causes through events such as Wakefest. HB 121 is currently pending in the Georgia Senate’s Transportation Committee, where it deserves to be rewritten or withdrawn. I urge southwest Georgians to contact your state Senators, Freddie Powell Sims (404) 463-5259 and Carden Summers (404) 463-5258 and request opposition.
Buck Burriss
Albany
