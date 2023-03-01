To the Editor

The Georgia Senate is considering HB 121, a bill prohibiting certain water sports from being enjoyed by residents who use the Flint River. This legislation specifically prohibits wakeboarding or wakesurfing on areas of the Flint River where this activity has been enjoyed for decades, yet offers no legitimate purpose for prohibiting this activity. It passed the House on Feb. 22, over specific and boisterous objections from residents aware of its contents.

