At the request of my good friend, Julian Whiting, who passed away last November at the age of 80, I am writing this Letter to the Editor to share with the community "why" I have moved to Newnan, Georgia, but, more importantly, how I came to recognize that the once "Good Life City" was no more.
Like my wife. Kathy, we have had enough of Albany's crime, residential blight, trash being discarded wherever you look, a place where speed limit signs are treated like "suggestions" and a downtown full of empty businesses and sidewalks. And for heavens sakes, why does everything need to be a "black" or "white" issue?
Now regarding Phoebe, the new CEO, Scott Steiner, seems to be well on his way to correcting the ills of his predecessor ... and believe me, I wish him much luck. But here in Newnan, you should see Piedmont Hospital's unbelievable commitment to quality health care.
While speaking with one of Albany's retired physicians last year about Albany's decline, he explained it this way (paraphrased): "A community exists because of what the citizens want it to be or rather allow it to become. And until the folks that live here require and enforce change, we are doomed to be what we've become."
Good luck, folks!
David Prisant
Newnan
