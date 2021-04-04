To the Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to retired Court of Appeals of Georgia Chief Judge Herbert E. Phipps of Albany on his appointment to the new Federal Nominations Advisory Commission, which will advise Georgia’s U.S. senators on recommendations of candidates to fill vacant U.S. District Court judge, U.S. attorney and U.S. marshal positions.
Selected by Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Judge Phipps joins a diverse group of Georgia lawyers, judges, civil rights leaders and criminal justice reform advocates on the commission, which will provide Sens. Ossoff and Warnock with valuable insight and counsel on potential nominees for federal court vacancies in our state before the senators make their final recommendations to President Biden.
By accepting this appointment, Judge Phipps demonstrates his continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish him well in this new capacity of leadership.
Dawn M. Jones
Dawn Jones is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
