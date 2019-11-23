More men and women die from lung cancer than from breast, colorectal and prostate cancer combined. The devastating effects of smoking include emphysema, chronic bronchitis and, most importantly, lung cancer. Despite increased education and awareness of the harmful effects of smoking, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are between 30 and 35 million active smokers within the United States. Furthermore, approximately 15% of the population would benefit from lung cancer screening. Nearly 20% of our population in southwest Georgia continues to smoke.
Just as mammograms detect otherwise silent breast cancers in early-staged and highly-curable patients, the same is true for lung cancer and CT scans. Screening for lung cancer with CT scans has been recognized and endorsed by the United States Preventative Task Force since 2013.
The Lung Watch screening program, in which patients at risk for lung cancer undergo screenings with a low-dose CT scan of the chest, has clear survival benefits for those patients. In the non-screened population, the majority of patients present with advanced and/or metastatic lung cancer. However, in the screened population, we are much more likely to detect cancer in its early stages. That means we have a much better chance of curing the cancer with early intervention such as minimally-invasive surgical techniques or ablative radiotherapy, depending on cancer status and patient characteristics.
Basic lung cancer screening involves a CT scan. High-quality screening programs such as Lung Watch also utilize nurse navigation and involve discussing high-risk screening results within a multidisciplinary team that includes oncology, pulmonology, thoracic surgery, radiology and pathology.
Unfortunately, lung cancer screening with low-dose CT scan is a vastly underutilized tool. Less than 10% of our high-risk population in Georgia undergoes lung cancer screening. Any patient who has a significant smoking history may be a candidate for screening. Specific information such as number of packs smoked per year, associated comorbidities, and whether that patient continues to smoke, needs to be recorded and considered by the patient’s primary care physician.
This year within the state’s cancer plan, as outlined by Georgia Cancer Control Consortium, there is a push to increase awareness to patients and referring providers of the benefits of lung cancer screening in an effort to decrease lung cancer-related morbidity and mortality. Through the work and development of the Georgia Lung Cancer Roundtable there recently has been passage of a resolution through the Medical Association of Georgia. Furthermore, there is ongoing development of a publication describing high-quality screening.
Lung cancer screening with low-dose CT is performed annually for patients who enroll in screening programs. Screening is 100% covered by Medicare and, to some degree, by many other insurance providers. We encourage patients who may benefit from Lung Watch to discuss it with their primary care physician. It could be a lifesaving decision.
The following physicians contributed to this column: Adam Jones — Radiation Oncologist, Radiation Oncology Associates; James Palazzolo — Pulmonologist, Phoebe Pulmonology; Giovanni Piovesana — Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Phoebe Cardiology; Charles Kemp — Internist, Albany Internal Medicine; James Hotz, Internist.