ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced this week that the Office of the Secretary of State would partner with the University of Georgia on a statewide review of signature match in the Peach State. The partnership will help instill confidence in Georgia’s absentee ballot system in future elections.
“We are confident that elections in Georgia are secure, reliable and effective,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “Despite endless lawsuits and wild allegations from Washington, D.C. pundits, we have seen no actual evidence of widespread voter fraud, though we are investigating all credible reports. Nonetheless, we look forward to working with the University of Georgia on this signature match review to further instill confidence in Georgia’s voting systems.”
Raffensperger has asked researchers at the University of Georgia's School of Public and International Affairs to conduct research, including a randomized signature match study of election materials handled at the county level in the Nov. 3 presidential contest. This work also will include research on processes used at the county level to perform signature-matching.
The work UGA will perform is a study of a sample of signed envelopes in each county from the presidential election. It is intended to be forward-looking, helping to inform and optimize election administration for future electoral contests in the state of Georgia.
