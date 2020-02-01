The SOWEGA (Southwest Georgia) Council on Aging will hold public meetings at 13 senior center locations across the southwest Georgia region.
All meetings are scheduled for Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the local senior centers in the following cities: Albany, Arlington, Bainbridge, Blakely, Cairo, Colquitt, Dawson, Donalsonville, Leesburg, Moultrie, Newton, Pelham, Sylvester and Thomasville.
The public meetings offer opportunities to learn about gaps in services, needs, redundancies and concerns.
SOWEGA Council encourages the general public, officials, and the business community to attend.
