MOULTRIE -- Tornadoes tore a path through Colquitt County on Thursday afternoon, damaging dozens of homes and leaving many residents without power, even as a second storm system loomed.
A possible twister also struck in Mitchell County, including part of the city of Pelham, where it also downed trees and knocked out power.
No deaths or injuries were reported in either county.
“We’ve got damage at two or three subdivisions and isolated houses throughout the county,” Colquitt County Emergency Management Agency Director Russell Moody said. “It was a tornado, but we don’t know how strong.”
Colquitt County EMC and Georgia Power Co. customers were affected by power outages from the large number of trees downed throughout the county.
Twisters hit at a subdivision on Tallakos Road, at Tanglewood subdivision near U.S. Highway 319 and near Spence Field, Moody said.
“We’ve got another one (storm system) coming,” he said. “Everybody needs to stay in place. We’ve got a lot of crews on the ground trying to get as much as we can before then. They’re trying to get power back on.”
Moody has requested that the National Weather Service in Tallahassee perform an assessment of the damage.
In Pelham, wind downed a number of trees in the vicinity of Pelham Parkway Nursing Home on U.S. Highway 19. Much of the city was without power due to downed lines.
The damage in Mitchell County also stretched across a large path, said county Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Sullivan.
The nursing home has had a number of COVID-19 patients, and several residents have died.
Damage at the facility was minor, and none of the residents had to be evacuated, Sullivan said.
“We’ve got significant damage,” he said. “It started around Hopeful and went east through the county until it hit Pelham.”
Sullivan said he could not confirm whether the damaging winds, which hit the county around noon, were spawned by a tornado. After causing damage in Pelham, the storm headed toward Meigs.
“We’ve got significant damage, significant roof damage,” Sullivan said.
