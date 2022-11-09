What has a longer lifespan, a monarch butterfly or an Auburn University football coach? Of course, it is a monarch butterfly as a few of them have actually managed to survive for more than two years.

On the other hand there is poor, poor Coach Harsin, who was just fired by Auburn a couple of weeks ago. Actually poor, poor is a very poor use of adjectives considering he will now be anything but poor. In fact, he will receive $15 million for being fired, $7.5 million to be paid within 30 days of his dismissal.

