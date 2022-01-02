UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
The Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service for Dougherty County expired at 4:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Tornado Watch issued earlier in the day for most of southwest Georgia remains in place until 9 p.m.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are possible in and close to the watch area.
Counties included in the Tornado Watch include Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bleckley, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Emanuel, Grady, Houston, Irwin, Johnson, Laurens, Lee, Macon, Marion, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Peach, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson, and Worth Counties.
UPDATE 3:37 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Tornado Warning for eastern Dougherty, Turner, south central Lee, and Worth Counties in southwest Georgia.
Tornado Warning including Albany GA, Ashburn GA, Putney GA until 4:15 PM EST pic.twitter.com/y0ypA1JYLF— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 2, 2022
"Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," when a Tornado Warning is issued, according to a bulletin sent out by the weather service.
The Tornado Warning is scheduled to expire at 4:15 p.m.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for counties in southwest Georgia.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 9 PM EST pic.twitter.com/UNUzMUW5Wu— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 2, 2022
The Tornado Watch is scheduled to expire at 9 p.m. ET.
