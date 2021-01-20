WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., delivered her farewell speech on the Senate floor. The text of the speech includes the following:
“Mr. President, it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve Georgia in the United States Senate.
“There has never been a day that I don’t walk the hallways of the Capitol when I’m not awestruck by the magnitude of this job, and this place and my duty. And I want to thank my colleagues, especially those who welcomed me from the start, who worked with me – even across the aisle -- to get work done for our country in a consequential year.
“I want to thank the people of Georgia who showed me the very best of our great state. My goal as a senator was clear: to work every single day to make Georgians’ lives better and to make ours the very best state to live, work, worship and raise a family. I never stopped working to meet that goal, and was energized and humbled every single day by the opportunity to serve. ...
“Meeting Georgians inspired me each day to bring results to every corner of our great state. In that spirit, I want to thank Gov. (Brian) Kemp for appointing me and entrusting me with the important work of being a voice for our state and a servant to our citizens. And I was proud to serve alongside my friend and colleague, Sen. David Perdue. ...
“I am proud of all we accomplished together. We delivered more than $47 billion dollars in relief to Georgia during the pandemic to families, employers, farmers, hospitals and schools. As a freshman Senator, I introduced and passed six pieces of legislation. We secured funding for rural hospitals, increased telehealth access and expedited the delivery of medical device equipment.
“I championed and we passed legislation that increased funding to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. And I was proud to champion agriculture – our state’s leading industry – as well as our military and law enforcement, small businesses and school choice. ...
“I am incredibly proud of all we accomplished together for our state and our country. There is more work to do. I had hoped to pass my legislation -- to bring back to the United States from China -- the manufacturing of our critical medical supplies, including prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicine. And I want to wish my successor well in his work in serving Georgia.
“Now, most farewell speeches urge colleagues to put country before party, or to fix what is broken here in the Senate. My message is slightly different.
“In all of the events of recent weeks, I want to urge my colleagues to remember why we are here; who you serve; and to recall the greatness of the American experiment — and the fragile nature of our freedom. ...
“Protecting that dream for all Americans should be our common cause, regardless of political party. ...
“At the same time, while those on the left feign a desire for unity, they say they cannot tolerate it without accountability. In essence, there can be no unity without conforming to their views.
“Disagree, and you will be cancelled — not just your social media account, but your job, your family, your educational opportunities — even your God-given rights. Only those who meet their ideological purity test can claim moral superiority and retain their voice. ...
“As the pandemic began to unfold, I worked around the clock to deliver relief across Georgia. Yet, the mainstream media – including my own hometown newspaper – flooded its pages – not with serious coverage of my relief efforts – but with completely false stories about stock trades fabricated by a left-wing blog.
“When this political attack was thoroughly debunked, that fact was largely omitted from subsequent media coverage to fit their narrative. The truth is, the mainstream media and Big Tech increasingly care only about advancing their own political ideology — and protecting only the speech that fits into those specific narratives. The double standards, disdain and contempt that elites in institutions of influence have for conservatives is increasingly being revealed. For the sake of our discourse, this cannot be allowed to continue. ...
“As a Republican – a conservative American who still believes in the Constitution and the core principles on which our country was founded – I refused to be intimidated by the cancel culture and its dangerous narratives. However, not every American feels free to speak up. Their voices are being lost.
“This is why this Senate is so important. For 230 years, the U.S. Senate has been the central venue for voicing dissenting views, and has celebrated deliberation of issues confronting our nation. You must be the voice for those who can’t use theirs. The time is now – the urgency weighs on our country. ...
“In 1964, a future President Ronald Reagan spoke to his fellow Americans, saying: ‘You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We’ll preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.’
“These sage words echo today. These words are timeless. To my colleagues in the Senate, I urge you to address the dire threats to our First Amendment rights in order to restore every Americans’ faith in our democracy and to help restore peace in our nation. ... I encourage each of you to uphold our uniquely American values – and preserve the American Dream. And I will continue champion our party’s values from whatever position I occupy. America depends on it. Americans are counting on us to be their voice.
“For a shy farm girl who was the first in her family to graduate from college, who could never have imagined that one day I would serve as the United States Senator from the great state of Georgia, thank you all — it has been my deepest honor.
“May God Bless you and may God Bless America.
“I yield the floor.”
