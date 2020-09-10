ATLANTA – U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., continued to honor her pledge to donate her Senate pay to charity this week, announcing donations of her third-quarter salary to 10 organizations that are helping those in need across the state of Georgia.
“Countless Georgia charities and nonprofits have taken leading roles in providing much-needed resources for our communities over the last three months,” Loeffler said. “I cannot help but be inspired by so many of them that give selflessly to help those who need it the most. I am proud to announce donations for my third-quarter salary to 10 organizations that are serving Georgians in every region of the state. These organizations represent many outstanding nonprofits and volunteers that are responding to the urgent needs of individuals, families and communities in our state.”
Each quarter this year, she has sent checks for $3,800 each to 10 charities, totaling $38,000 per quarter. For the third quarter, she wrote checks in the amount of $3,800 apiece to the following 10 nonprofits:
-- Athens Pregnancy Center, Athens;
-- Boys & Girls Club of Lanier, Gainesville;
-- Clinch Memorial Hospital, Homerville;
-- Fayette Pregnancy Resource Center, Fayetteville;
-- Fort Valley State University Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program, Fort Valley;
-- Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation, Marietta;
-- Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, Ag in the Classroom, Macon;
-- Glynn County Fraternal Order of Police “Cops and Kids” program, Brunswick;
-- Healing4Heroes, Peachtree City;
-- Life Resources of Georgia, Macon.
These donations follow Sen. Loeffler’s first- and second-quarter giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.