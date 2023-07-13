loeffler 1.jpg

A voter mobilization group chaired by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is looking for a few good candidates to run in this year’s municipal election.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

Greater Georgia has announced its first-ever candidate recruitment program ahead of the November elections, focused on identifying and recruiting a class of qualified conservative candidates.

