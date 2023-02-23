ATLANTA – Former U.S. Senator and Greater Georgia Chairwoman Kelly Loeffler has issued a statement in support of SB 222, a new bill designed to stop the circumvention of existing state law to ensure that no county in Georgia is legally permitted to accept outside money to fund election operations.
The legislation was introduced after Greater Georgia blew the whistle on DeKalb County -- which accepted $2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. The alliance is backed by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which in 2020 partnered with Mark Zuckerberg to funnel $45 million into boards of election in Georgia – primarily in blue counties.
"What's happening right now in Georgia is crystal clear: Ideological groups and certain counties are testing our resolve to enforce state law, while attempting to influence local elections,” Loeffler said. "Thankfully our lawmakers have taken swift action to fortify existing laws that ban outside funding for local boards of election through SB 222, which will ensure that our elections are never bought and paid for by special or partisan interests. Greater Georgia is proud to endorse the legislation, and calls for its urgent passage by members of the Georgia General Assembly."
Although Georgia's Election Integrity Act banned local boards of election from accepting outside money in 2021, DeKalb County was accused of exploiting a loophole in the law. SB 222 would enforce the original intent of Georgia's election laws and ensure that local boards of election are solely funded by taxpayer dollars.