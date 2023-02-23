loeffler 1.jpg

Kelly Loeffler

 Special Photo

ATLANTA – Former U.S. Senator and Greater Georgia Chairwoman Kelly Loeffler has issued a statement in support of SB 222, a new bill designed to stop the circumvention of existing state law to ensure that no county in Georgia is legally permitted to accept outside money to fund election operations.

The legislation was introduced after Greater Georgia blew the whistle on DeKalb County -- which accepted $2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. The alliance is backed by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which in 2020 partnered with Mark Zuckerberg to funnel $45 million into boards of election in Georgia – primarily in blue counties.

