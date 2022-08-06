First sea turtle nest of 2017 found this week on Cumberland Island
Loggerhead sea turtle nesting in Georgia hit a new high this week as the big reptiles beat their modern-day best for most nests on the state's beaches.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

BRUNSWICK — Loggerhead sea turtle nesting in Georgia hit a new high this week as the big reptiles beat their modern-day best for most nests on the state’s beaches.

With nesting slowing and hatching surging, the nest count reached 3,953 Sunday and crawled past 3,960 the next morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

