ALBANY -- Tommy Postell, one of the most outspoken leaders in local government, died Thursday around 2 p.m. He was 86 years old.
Ward III Albany City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, who called Postell her mentor and "a walking history book," confirmed Postell's passing.
Attempts by The Albany Herald to contact Postell's lone son, Tommie Jr., Thursday night were unsuccessful.
"I thank God we celebrated Tommie's service on the commission a few months back," Fletcher said. "He was in good spirits, and his family, friends and fellow church members were able to see him honored. That was a good thing.
"Tommy's knowledge and memory of city government was amazing. People talked about his gaffes, but he really cared about this community and the constituents of Ward VI. Tommie was a self-made man -- nobody gave him anything -- and he became a force in this community. He will be missed; I have nothing but respect for him. Postell ... he was a trip."
Born and raised in Albany, Postell was a Navy veteran who served as an educator -- in the classroom and as an administrator -- for 37 years. He retired in 1999 and shortly thereafter got involved in politics. He served on the Albany City Commission as the Ward VI representative for 16 years before choosing last year not to seek re-election. Health concerns forced him to give up the seat he loved.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.