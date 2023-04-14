A former sheriff's deputy who fatally shot 18-year-old Andrés Guardado almost three years ago will not be charged, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Guardado was killed in June 2020, after two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies pursued him after he allegedly displayed a handgun, looked at the deputies and ran away from an auto body shop in the city of Gardena, which is about 13 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, officials said at the time of the shooting.

